Gloves of the Illuminator in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique Effects, Affixes, and more

Fire Mage is one of the most fun and powerful builds your Sorcerer can be built into in Diablo 4. It has some of the most damaging late-game tools for both PvE and PvP content in the game, which is one of the reasons why many in the community are going for it when completing Nightmare Difficulty content. However, you will require the right Unique gear with the correct Affixes to make the most of your Fire Mage.

One such incredibly powerful Unique item for the Sorcerer is the Gloves of the Illuminator, which will allow you to make the Fireball skill of the Fire Mage significantly more effective. But while it’s one of the most coveted items for Sorcerer mains, not many in the community are having an easy time coming across it.

Therefore, today's Diablo 4 guide will go over how you can obtain the Gloves of the Illuminator, its Unique Effects, Affixes, and more.

How to easily get the Sorcerer's Gloves of the Illuminator in Diablo 4

The Sorcerer’s Gloves of the Illuminator is one of the hardest items you can acquire in the game. Moreover, because it’s a Unique Item, you can acquire it as a drop from killing Elite enemies or by opening chests after reaching World Tier 3 and unlocking Nightmare Difficulty.

However, to be able to unlock Nightmare Difficulty in Diablo 4, you will first be required to complete the Cathedral of Light Capstone dungeon in Veteran mode. It’s one of the hardest challenges in the game, and those new to Diablo are advised to complete it with a party.

A fair bit of RNG is involved in getting the Gloves of the Illuminator as a drop. Hence, you might need to grind out dungeons until you finally obtain it.

Fortunately, you can increase the drop chance of the Unique Gear by playing Diablo 4 on World Tier 4, called Torment. The game’s loot system makes it so that with higher difficulties, the drop rate of Unique Gears will increase as well.

Sorcerer’s Gloves of the Illuminator Unique Effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

The Sorcerer's Gloves of the Illuminator Unique Effects and Affixes are as follows:

Unique Effect

Fireball now bounces as it travels, exploding each time it hits the ground, but its explosion deals [75 - 65%] less damage.

Affixes

+Critical Strike Chance

+Attack Speed for Fireball

+Lucky Hit: Stun Chance

+Ranks to Fireball

The Gloves of the Illuminator's Unique Effect to make Fireballs bounce makes it one of the best late-game PvE and PvP builds for Fire Sorcerors in the game

