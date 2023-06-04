Why was Gohr’s Devastating Grips nerfed in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 comprises many intricate gameplay mechanics that one can leverage to gain an advantage over myriad foes. Players can amass various loot and gear with stat boosts and buffs that can be a game changer in hectic battles across Sanctuary. Some items, however, can be too overpowering, like Gohr’s Devastating Grips, which was recently disabled in Diablo 4.

Gohr’s Devastating Grips is one of the many items associated with the Unique rarity in the game. This glove belongs to the Barbarian class and leveraged the power of Whirlwind, which is one of the most crucial attacks that fans of this class resort to frequently. Those upset with its absence can rejoice since a recent update re-enabled it but with reduced power.

Why was the unique power of Gohr’s Devastating Grips reduced in Diablo 4?

Fans of the series admire the variety of loot in games like Diablo 4, as there are many powerful items one can acquire after slaying enemies. Gohr’s Devastating Grips is one of the many Unique items in the game that players seem to be having fun with owing to its power.

This glove had a power bundled with it that enabled players to unleash a Whirlwind attack that concluded in an explosion which in turn led to dealing fire damage to the enemies caught in its wake.

The announcement on the game’s official forum stated the following reason for disabling it:

“We have disabled the unique power on “Gohr’s Devastating Grips” as it is outperforming our expectations. We will have a balance fix for this in an upcoming client patch before we re-enable it.”

The original power associated with the said glove enabled one to deal a whopping 50 to 70% of the total base damage in the form of fire damage to the foes in the vicinity. Whirlwind being a channeling power/ability, allowed players to initiate and halt it at any instant, triggering explosions many times.

Those dejected at this disabling can now rejoice since the update has re-enabled the glove’s power with the following changes:

The resulting damage from the Whirlwind explosion has been toned down from the previous range of 50- 70% to only 16-26%.

Players will be granted increased damage from the explosion for the first 100 hits from Whirlwind.

Furthermore, the explosion damage won’t boost upon destroying wreckable objects.

Whirlwind being one of the most favorite attacks for Barbarian class enthusiasts, it was natural for them to be concerned about the complete disabling of the Gohr’s Devastating Grips. However, with the aforementioned changes, Diablo 4 fans can leverage the glove’s power but at a lower explosion damage.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming

The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do.

@Diablo @Blizzard_Ent #Diablo4 is here, and the forces of Hell begin to overwhelm Sanctuary again!The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do. #Diablo4 is here, and the forces of Hell begin to overwhelm Sanctuary again! The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do.@Diablo @Blizzard_Ent https://t.co/JzUw3EnGG5

Diablo 4 consists of five classes Rogue, Barbarian, Sorcerer, Druid, and Necromancer, with each of them consisting of unique skills that you can choose from and craft a build of your choice. You can peruse this detailed guide highlighting the best skills to acquire early if you opt for a Barbarian build.

Poll : 0 votes