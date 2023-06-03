Diablo 4 got some patch updates and bug fixes recently, which Blizzard introduced right after the early access of the game went live for the Ultimate and Deluxe edition owners of the game. The early access of the title had a rather rough start as the servers were not running optimally and many in the community were experiencing a fair bit of log-in issues including high queue times and authentication errors.

Blizzard has since shipped a few fixes in the form of patches 1.0.2 and 1.0.2 C in order to improve a majority of the performance issues that the game seems to be facing.

Some of the biggest highlights of the patches will be improvements that have made their way to the servers which will not prevent the game from crashing as often.

Additionally, the Rogue Class specialization skill Inner Sight has received some changes as well, and now after the unlimited energy of the skill expires there will be a 4-second gap before the next enemy is marked.

Diablo 4 fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Blizzard's official website, however, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Diablo 4 patch 1.0.2 official notes

1) Sorcerer

Class Specialization

Flame Shield Enchantment

When Flame Shield is initially equipped into an Enchantment slot, it’s placed on full cooldown.

Rogue

Class Specialization

Inner Sight

After Inner Sight’s unlimited Energy expires, there will be a 4 second delay before another enemy becomes marked.

2) Items

Shout Skill Cooldown Reduction

This affix will no longer appear on items.

Miscellaneous

Monster health values have been increased in later World Tiers.

Diablo 4 patch 1.0.2c official notes

Fixed an issue where players using high-speed NVMe SSDs would experience game freezes upon start-up

Various issues that caused crashes have been fixed

Note: The article will be updated regularly as Blizzard looks to put out more hotfixes and updates for the game. As the game is having a fair bit of server issues, there is be more fixes making their way to the game in the coming days.

