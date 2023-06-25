5 best unique items for Druids in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is quickly turning out to be one of the best games of the year, with its sales figures reaching a staggering $666 million in just one week. While developers Blizzard has recently talked about many changes coming to the game during Season 1 and its following updates, the item rarity system remains the same as in previous Diablo entries. It focuses on a tier-based lineup for loot and gear. This is great for players engaged with the franchise for a long time, as they'll have no problems adjusting to the latest entry.

The best gear pieces in Diablo 4 are known as Uniques or unique items that give players a significant advantage over their foes. Even better, the game has several different classes, each of which players can utilize as per their playstyle while roaming the vast world of Sanctuary.

Each playstyle comes with a new selection of class-specific Unique tailored to provide the best experience with that particular class. One such in-game class is named the "Druid" class. Let's review the best unique items players can attempt to acquire as a Druid in Diablo 4.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Diablo 4: Top 5 Uniques to get for Druids

5) Storm's Companion

Storm's Companion is a pair of unique pants with the Unique effect of granting the storm's power to any wolf companions the player might have. This makes them ideal for lightning-based damage while gaining a new ability called Storm Howl. In addition, players observe increased companion skill damage and movement speed, increased drop chances for potions, and upgraded Wolf ranks.

4) Tempest Roar

The Tempest Roar is often referred to as a gear piece that can define a build in Diablo 4. This is true if one is dealing with the Druid class. The Tempest Roar is a unique helm that grants the "Lucky Hit" special effect, which gives Storm Skills a 15%-20% chance to provide the player with four spirits.

In addition to this, it upgrades the player's Base or regular Skills to Werewolf Skills. Players get additional damage while they're shapeshifting, extra poison resistance, a moderate increase in spirit, and "life on kill."

3) Great Staff of the Crone

The Great Staff of the Crone is a unique and scarce staff that is a two-handed weapon in Diablo 4. It increases damage to enemies that are near the player or are crowd controlled. It also increases the player's non-physical damage and ranks up the Claw skill.

The Claw skill is further upgraded to a "Storm Skill," with additional perks like the Storm Strike.

2) Mad Wolf's Glee

Mad Wolf's Glee is an excellent alternative unique chest for the Insatiable Fury chest piece and is quite similar to it in many ways. Aside from being one of the most effective gear pieces for the Druid class, it allows players to change their proper form to that of a Werewolf. It also facilitates obtaining two different ranks for every Werewolf skill and gets increased movement speed, physical damage, poison damage, and reduced damage from poisoned foes.

To get the Mad Wolf's Glee unique chest, you must defeat enemies, look in chests, or break objects in Diablo 4.

1) Insatiable Fury

Insatiable Fury is one of the two most vital armor pieces for the Druid class in Diablo 4. It increases the player's physical and overpower damage, allowing them to absorb more damage when fortified and have additional armor while shapeshifting into their Werebear form. It also gives players two additional ranks for all Werebear skills.

The unique chest is one of the best components of a planned Werebear build, changing the player's true form to the Werebear form. Any player equipping this gear piece can shapeshift into a Werebear and stay in that form until it is changed. To get the Insatiable Fury unique chest, you must defeat any hostels that cross your path, open and search chests, or destroy objects in Diablo 4.

Unique items are some of the best ways to advance in Diablo 4. While most of these gear pieces are focused on specific character classes in the game, two work independently of any armor set or character class in Diablo 4.

The Grandfather and Harlequin Crest gear pieces are, by far, the best out of any gear item in the game and are, therefore, incredibly rare. Consequently, it is advised that players be on the lookout for them while also building their character based on their class.

Poll : 0 votes