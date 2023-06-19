Greatstaff of the Crone in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

There are plenty of weapons, armor, and items that can help you deal with the challenges Sanctuary has to offer in Diablo 4. Sometimes, however, you may come across extremely powerful and unique pieces of gear that are better than your run-of-the-mill equipment. These items are highly coveted due to the incredible effects and bonuses they provide to your character.

One such piece of gear is the Unique Two-Handed Staff named Greatstaff of the Crone. This item can only be used by the Druids, and it offers great bonuses and effects that greatly complement certain builds in this class.

How to easily get the Greatstaff of the Crone in Diablo 4

Unfortunately, the Greatstaff of the Crone cannot be purchased from a merchant in Sanctuary. This Unique Staff also cannot be earned as a reward for completing a quest or clearing a dungeon.

The only way to find it in Diablo 4 is by stumbling onto it. This is because it is a random loot item that can be picked up from slain enemies or by opening chests.

With that being said, you shouldn't expect to find it by doing either of these things from the very beginning. The Greatstaff of the Crone, along with plenty of other Unique Items in Diablo 4, can only be found after the difficulty of this game has been set to World Tier 3.

You can only choose between World Tier 1 and 2 at the beginning of this title, and there are a few things that you need to do before you can unlock higher difficulty levels.

To use World Tier 3, your character will need to be level 50, and you have to complete the story campaign. Once you've achieved these two things, you will be able to access a new Priority Quest called World Tier 3: Nightmare.

This difficult mission tasks you with clearing the Capstone Dungeon called Cathedral of Light in Kyovashad. Successfully conquering it will give you the option to raise the difficulty to World Tier 3. You can only do this if your setting is on World Tier 2.

In World Tier 3, Unique Items like the Greatstaff of the Crone can start dropping from enemies that you kill or chests you open. Take note that it will still appear randomly, so there is no telling how easy it will be to find.

To increase the odds of getting it, you can further raise the difficulty to World Tier 4 by clearing the next Capstone Dungeon: Fallen Temple. Doing so further improves your odds of getting Unique Items as drops. However, World Tier 4 will also make Diablo 4 more difficult.

Greatstaff of the Crone effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

This item is perfect for Druids that enjoy using the Claw Skill due to its Unique Effect that powers it up. The Unique Effect of this staff is as follows: Claw is now a Storm Skill and also casts Storm Strike at [X] percent normal damage.

It also has the following Affixes:

Equipment Affix: +Damage to crowd-controlled enemies

Affix 1: +Damage to close enemies

Affix 2: +Damage to crowd-controlled enemies

Affix 3: +Non-physical damage

Affix 4: +Ranks to Claw

It's worth noting the Greatstaff of the Crone is not the only Unique item for Druids.

