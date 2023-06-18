Storm's Companion in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique Effect, Affixes, and more

Each individual class in Diablo 4 is worth trying out at least once since all five play differently from one another. Doing this will change the way you experience the world of Sanctuary due to the various skills, strengths, and weaknesses of all classes. Furthermore, each of them has powerful unique items that only it can use.

One special component that provides great effects and incredible bonuses is the Storm's Companion. This is a piece of armor that only the Druid can equip. If you are looking for more information regarding this item, you've come to the right place.

How to easily get the Storm's Companion in Diablo 4

Locating this armor requires some luck on your end since you can't purchase or earn it as a reward for completing a quest. Instead, you can only find it by defeating enemies and opening chests. This is because the only way to obtain it is by randomly coming across the item and looting it.

However, it isn't possible to stumble upon this armor piece in the earlier stages of Diablo 4. Items classified as Unique will only start dropping from enemies and chests once the title's difficulty has been set to World Tier 3.

To make that happen, you will need to achieve two things: reaching level 50 with your character and completing a playthrough of the entire campaign using your chosen entity. Accomplishing these two things will grant you a new Priority Quest called World Tier 3: Nightmare. You can only attempt it if the difficulty is set to World Tier 2.

This quest tasks you with conquering the Capstone Dungeon Cathedral of Light located in the Fractured Peaks region, specifically in Kyovashad. After successfully doing that, the level cap will be raised and Unique Items like the Storm's Companion will start appearing from slain enemies and chests.

Take note that loot is still randomized, so the chances of finding it will still vary. If you want to further increase your odds of getting Unique Items, work towards completing the next Capstone Dungeon called Fallen Temple.

Doing so will unlock the option to raise Diablo 4's difficulty to World Tier 4, which will significantly increase the difficulty level while also improving your chances of finding Unique Items.

Tackling Capstone Dungeons is no easy feat. In fact, it could be one of the most difficult things to do in Diablo 4. This is why it's recommended that you are at least at level 70 before you try taking on the Fallen Temple.

Storm's Companion effects and affixes in Diablo 4

The Storm's Companion Unique Armor is a great piece of equipment to have if you have a Druid build that relies on Wolf Companions. That is because its Unique Effect and Affixes provide great perks to your Companion. This makes it worth acquiring.

The Unique Effect of Storm's Companion is as follows: Your Wolf Companions are infused with the power of the storm, dealing Lightning damage and gaining the Storm Howl ability.

Additionally, here are its Affixes:

Equipment Affix: Your potion also briefly grants movement speed

Affix 1: Companion skill damage

Affix 2: Companion movement speed

Affix 3: Potion drop chance

Affix 4: Ranks to wolves

The Storm's Companion is a formidable armor that compliments Druid builds and favors the Wolf Companion heavily. If you don't think that this armor is for you or if you play a different class, check out this list of all unique items for all classes in Diablo 4.

