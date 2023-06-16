Mad Wolf's Glee in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

Mad Wolf's Glee is one of the most interesting unique drops in Diablo 4. It’s useful in at least one endgame build for the Druid class and completely changes how players approach their in-game combat. This is all due to the shapeshifting ability that this rare, powerful chest armor offers players. As a Druid-specific piece of gear, it’s one of the two incredible shapeshifting drops this class can pick up in Blizzard’s latest Action RPG.

While it might be challenging to pick up Mad Wolf's Glee in Diablo 4, it’s worth farming if you want to embrace the power of the Werewolf. Here’s what we know about this unique drop in D4.

How to easily get the Mad Wolf's Glee in Diablo 4?

Unfortunately, as Mad Wolf's Glee is a unique item drop, it has no specific enemy that grants this piece of armor. The only pre-tier 3, guaranteed unique drop comes from the final boss herself, Lilith. If you want to farm unique items in Diablo 4, you must first gain access to Tier 3.

If you want to unlock Tier 3, you must first beat the game and complete the Cathedral of Light capstone dungeon on difficulty Tier 2. If you do this, you will automatically unlock the next difficulty level. You must be on Tier 3 or 4 to pick up uniques like this one.

Any enemy or treasure chest could drop this item, but one of the best ways to pick up uniques appears to be by completing Helltide events. Opening the Helltide Mystery Chests is a great way to get legendaries and uniques.

If you want the best gear, you need to head into Tier 4 and complete dungeons and Helltide events on the hardest difficulty. While none of this guarantees you this item, it does help. Completing dungeons with large enemy packs is another handy tip to find uniques.

Mad Wolf's Glee Effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

Mad Wolf's Glee synergizes nicely with several Paragon glyphs for Druids. It has a few affixes, though the actual stats or percentages will vary.

Affix 1: Physical Damage

Physical Damage Affix 2: Poison Damage

Poison Damage Affix 3: Damage Reduction from Poisoned Enemies

Damage Reduction from Poisoned Enemies Affix 4: Movement Speed

While these are great, that’s not what makes this unique special. Mad Wolf's Glee makes Werewolf Form your true form. It also grants +2 Ranks to all Werewolf Skills. It enhances everything about being in that shapeshifted form and makes that your default, so you deal far more damage.

Being able to poison enemies and then immediately start taking less damage from them is another excellent part of this chest piece.

While there’s no guaranteed spawn for this unique, it’s worth it for Druids who love being a Werewolf.

