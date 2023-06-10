How to easily get the Harlequin Crest in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 offers a robust narrative experience for lore enthusiasts and intricate gameplay mechanics that aid in tackling various challenges. You will also find a satisfying amount of loot from defeating enemies in the unforgiving world of Sanctuary, which can further enhance your character build. Harlequin Crest is one such item associated with Unique rarity in Diablo 4.

Harlequin Crest is a rare helmet that can be obtained in the later stages of the game. You will, however, need to finish the campaign and even play on higher difficulty levels like World Tier 3 or 4 to have a better chance of acquiring this helmet in Diablo 4. You must note that playing on these difficulty levels can be a challenging endeavor.

How to obtain the Harlequin Crest in Diablo 4?

Farming for loot is one of the most enticing aspects of Diablo 4, and some drop randomly. This will make you repeat certain activities in hopes of acquiring your desired item. Harlequin Crest is one such loot drop that will test your skills and patience.

It is recommended to first unlock the World Tier 3 difficulty, for which you must complete the game’s campaign and then finish the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon. You can then switch the difficulty to World Tier 3 by interacting with the World Tier Statue in Kyovashad.

You must then play the game organically and partake in as many activities as possible. You can start by farming for Nightmare Sigils and transforming normal dungeons into Nightmare ones, wherein you will face challenging foes. Defeating them can drop Harlequin Crest.

Alternatively, you can play Diablo 4 on World Tier 4 Torment difficulty to try your luck and get this helmet. To do so, you must first complete a dungeon named Fallen Temple, located in the Dry Steppes region. Do note that you must complete it on World Tier 3 difficulty to be able to unlock World Tier 4.

You can then partake in Helltide events that occur throughout the world of Sanctuary. Feel free to peruse this guide which highlights every detail about Helltide. Make sure to defeat all enemies in your sight and look for any chests during exploration in areas impacted by this event to obtain the helmet.

Diablo 4 consists of Tree of Whispers, which assigns you certain tasks and rewards you with caches comprising random drops. It is ideal to complete these quests to strengthen your chance of obtaining Harlequin Crest.

This helmet comes with the following effects:

Maximum life.

Cooldown reduction.

Resource generation.

All stats.

Unique effect, which enhances damage reduction along with +4 Ranks to all skills.

The above effects make it an appealing loot drop, and therefore it is best to defeat any foe along your journey, open all chests, and even try to break the objects in your path to maximize your chances of obtaining the Harlequin Crest.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming

The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do.

@Diablo @Blizzard_Ent #Diablo4 is here, and the forces of Hell begin to overwhelm Sanctuary again!The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do. #Diablo4 is here, and the forces of Hell begin to overwhelm Sanctuary again! The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do.@Diablo @Blizzard_Ent https://t.co/JzUw3EnGG5

You can craft various builds in Diablo 4, and any class of your choice can equip this rare helmet. Feel free to refer to this extensive guide which outlines the best class for end-game content.

Poll : 0 votes