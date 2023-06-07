Where to find and use Nightmare Sigils in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 offers an in-depth experience that intertwines a robust narrative with intricate gameplay mechanics you can experiment with. The most enticing part of the game is partaking in various quests, activities, and slaying foes to obtain loot. Apart from weapons and armor, you will also encounter rare items like Nightmare Sigils.

These can alter your game experience vividly, as you can use them to convert any normal dungeon to a Nightmare dungeon. Note that these variations of dungeons are part of the extensive end-game activities you can participate in.

Nightmare Sigils can be obtained as randomized loot from playing on World Tier 3 and completing quests for Tree of Whispers.

How to obtain Nightmare Sigils in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 comprises many activities you can delve into, test out your builds, and defeat challenging enemies in the process. There are crucial items you can acquire while tackling end-game activities, including Nightmare Sigils. If you enjoy playing dungeons, you must collect these sigils to convert them into their tougher counterparts, termed Nightmare dungeons.

Firstly, complete the campaign and switch the difficulty to World Tier 3. Before you can do so, you must wrap up some end-game quests, one of which is the Capstone Dungeon named Cathedral of Light. Follow our guide on Capstone Dungeons in Diablo 4.

Once you complete the aforementioned dungeon, head to the statue in Kyovashad and switch to World Tier 3 Nightmare difficulty. Then, interact with the Tree of Whispers, which will assign you certain side quests. Completing them will yield you Grim Favors, of which you need 10 to get a cache. There are chances of obtaining Nightmare Sigil from these caches.

Furthermore, owing to the randomized nature of loot drops, you can even acquire Nightmare Sigil by playing the game organically (on World Tier 3 and higher difficulty), like exploring, competing in Helltide events, and completing Nightmare dungeons. Follow this guide that explains what Helltide events are in Diablo 4.

What are Nightmare Sigils used for in Diablo 4?

Nightmare Sigils can be located in your inventory under the Consumables section. You can use all the obtained sigils, which list all the affixes/effects applied to a dungeon. It also contains the name of the dungeon that will be converted to a Nightmare dungeon, and its icon on the map will change, making it easier for you to track it.

Note that only one Nightmare dungeon can be active at any particular instance. Consuming another sigil will activate a new dungeon leading to the loss of the previously activated one.

Nightmare dungeons not only pose a great challenge but also yield better rewards. You can obtain Glyph XP to level up Glyph skills in the Paragon Board.

These sigils come in various tier levels. Hence, keep an eye out for higher-level ones in your inventory. Those you find uninteresting can be dismantled by an Occultist. You will then acquire Sigil Powder, which can be used to craft more Nightmare Sigils.

Do note that you can only select the tier of the sigil you wish to craft and not the affixes, as they are allocated randomly to it. Nightmare dungeons are tough end-game activities making it essential to have a robust build in Diablo 4.

Read through this guide that touches on the best class you can use to tackle end-game content.

Poll : 0 votes