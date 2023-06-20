5 best Druid AoE abilities in Diablo 4

As you travel through the world of Sanctuary in Diablo 4, you will have to deal with large groups of enemies. Whether you're clearing strongholds, dungeons, or even dealing with tough bosses, you will often find yourself being swarmed by multiple foes all at once. For this reason, Area of Effect (AoE) abilities become extremely vital to your survival, especially if you play solo.

Druids are slower than the other four classes available for you in Diablo 4. Thus, their skills and their abilities need to be planned out a little more carefully.

Picking skills that complement each other is vital for clearing the toughest challenges that Sanctuary has to offer. Druids can either use their AoE abilities to set up enemies with status effects or to eviscerate several foes at once.

Listed below are the best AoE abilities for Druids to help you plan your build.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best AoE skills for Druids in Diablo 4?

1) Petrify

Petrify is an Ulitmate Skill that turns nearby enemies into stone, stunning them for several seconds. Those affected by the stun effect are more susceptible to Physical Damage.

Petrify is perfect for slowing enemies down and setting them up for harder-hitting strikes. It does not do any damage of its own, but being able to stun enemies for long periods of time and leave them more vulnerable makes this skill great for managing mobs in Diablo 4.

2) Trample

Trample is a Defensive Skill that transforms the Druid into a Werebear before it deals Physical damage and stuns enemies that were hit.

This skill is perfect for clearing crowds that are in front of you. Enemies that are hit by Trample are not only damaged and briefly stunned, but they are also knocked back. This creates openings when you are starting to feel overwhelmed or when you just simply cannot be bothered to stay and fight.

3) Hurricane

Hurricane does exactly as its name suggests. It summons a Hurricane that surrounds the Druid and does damage to all enemies nearby. Furthermore, it can be enhanced and upgraded to cause status effects that weaken your opponents.

In Diablo 4, you will often find yourself surrounded by foes as you delve into dungeons and strongholds, so having a skill that does damage all around you is great.

4) Cataclysm

Cataclysm is an ultimate skill that basically summons a storm. Upon using it, tornadoes and lightning strikes will follow you around. The tornadoes will knock back enemies, while the lightning can strike them and deal huge burst damage. The skill can be further enhanced to increase the duration of the storm.

Cataclysm is the very definition of chaos in Diablo 4. The lightning strikes and tornadoes cannot be controlled by the player, and they simply strike whichever enemy is unlucky enough to get caught. This skill is great for controlling crowds and if you are dealing with an Elite enemy backed up by mobs.

5) Pulverize

This is one of the best Druid skills in Diablo 4. Pulverize shapeshifts you into a Werebear before slamming the ground to deal huge amounts of damage to nearby enemies.

Pulverize is already a great skill on its own. However, once it is enhanced, it will also Overpower your enemies as long as your health is above a certain level. Upon upgrading it, it will also cause any enemy who survives to deal reduced damage.

Knowing the right time to use an AoE skill will let you deal with crowds easily in Diablo 4. These are currently the best Druid skills that you can equip if you are looking to build a Druid capable of great crowd control.

