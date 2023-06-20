5 best Sorcerer AoE abilities in Diablo 4

The Sorcerers are the master spell casters in Diablo 4, renowned for dealing a devastating amount of Area of Effect (AoE) damage. It's one of the most beginner-friendly and sought-after character classes in Diablo 4 due to its superior mobility and capability to cast powerful spells on multiple foes simultaneously. In terms of skills and abilities, the Sorcerer class has plenty up its sleeve, but the ones that deal the most damage to enemies are the AoE skills.

This article will suggest some of the best AoE skills you can pick for your Sorcerer in Diablo 4.

Note: This article reflects the writer's choices

Blizzard, Inferno, and three other most devastating Sorcerer AoE abilities in Diablo 4

1) Fire Wall

An excellent mob clearing ability (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Fire Wall is an extremely cool trick to have up your sleeve. Casting it will lay a carpet of fire on the battle floor, with Enemies stepping directly into it, incurring severe damage. The burn effect lasts for three seconds even after the foes have left the Fire Wall zone.

Moreover, it has a five percent chance to re-cast itself twice underneath enemies already suffering from burn damage. The skill can also be used on approaching enemies. As a result, it creates a healthy distance between your fire mage and opponents.

2) Meteor

Rain Meteors down from the sky on helpless enemies (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Fireball spell is one of the best options if you wish to bring hell down from the sky in the form of red-hot boulders. Casting it drops a huge chunk of molten rock on unsuspecting enemies, dealing a ton of damage upon impact.

Additionally, the Meteors also explode upon crashing into the battlefield. Furthermore, there is a 30% chance to strike an extra Meteor if the first one hits three or more enemies.

At earlier levels, this spell may be a little slow to implement and adjust. However, with the proper enchantments, it deals massive damage toward the end game.

3) Frost Nova

A perfect skill to lock down powerful enemies (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Frost Nova is one of the best abilities to pin down heavy-duty enemy bosses trying to lurk too close to the Sorcerer. Casting this spell creates a massive wave of cold that puts debilitating buffs like frozen on anyone on the path.

With its usage, you can stun nearby enemies for three seconds. By leveling up Frost Nova to Mystical Frost Nova, you can stun enemies for up to six seconds.

4) Inferno

Summon a flaming serpent to the battlefield (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When you cast the Inferno spell, a huge serpent, engulfed in flames, circles around the spell caster, causing burn damage over time to anyone foolish enough to come close by. Additionally, casting this spell continuously pulls enemies toward the center of the serpent, incurring added damage in the process.

5) Blizzard

Great way to clear a swarm of enemies on the battlefield (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Blizzard spell straight up brings down a blizzard storm into the battlefield that freezes enemies upon impact, perfect for clearing out a wave of enemies approaching the Sorcerer. This is a must-have skill if you wish to dominate dungeons and manage Diablo 4 World bosses singlehandedly with a Sorcerer. Moreover, damage dealt on a frozen enemy increases by 25% for a short duration of time.

Diablo 4 is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Follow Sportskeeda for more related content on Diablo 4 and to stay updated with the gaming world.

