Top 5 Paragon glyphs for Druid in Diablo 4

As you explore the Druid Paragon boards in Diablo 4, you’ll have tons of options to improve your powers. From useful boards to actual glyphs, there are many ways to grow in strength. However, with a finite number of points to use in this system, it may not always feel easy to figure out what to focus on. This is just one writer’s opinion on some of the more powerful glyphs you can use in this D4 class.

Your mileage on these may vary, depending on what build you want to play in Diablo 4. Druids have quite a few options, so I’ll look over some of my favorites and most potentially powerful options for the various Paragon boards.

Which Paragon glyphs are the best for Diablo 4’s Druid?

5) Werewolf (Rare Glyph)

Bonus: For every 5 Willpower purchased within range, you deal +6.24% increased damage while in Werewolf form.

For every 5 Willpower purchased within range, you deal +6.24% increased damage while in Werewolf form. Extra Bonus: You gain a 10% Damage Reduction while in Werewolf form.

You gain a 10% Damage Reduction while in Werewolf form. Radius Requirement: 40 Willpower

One of the most important things to keep in mind for harder content in Diablo 4 is you need survivability. If you plan to go for a Werewolf build on your Druid, you want this Paragon Glyph. It gives you a 10% Damage Reduction in the Werewolf form.

You can even combine this with the unique armor that makes your Werewolf form your primary form - Mad Wolf’s Glee. That will keep you with a near-permanent damage reduction on your Druid, helping you to last much longer in fights.

4) Fang and Claw (Rare Glyph)

Bonus: Grants +144% bonus to all Magic nodes within range.

Grants +144% bonus to all Magic nodes within range. Extra Bonus: While in Werewolf or Werebear form, Close Enemies take x12% increased damage from you.

While in Werewolf or Werebear form, Close Enemies take x12% increased damage from you. Radius Requirement: 40 Willpower

Whether going Werebear or Werewolf, this is an incredibly powerful pick for your Druid builds. An extra x12% damage is nothing to sneeze at. Since it’s possible to make your shapeshifted form your Primary Form, this suddenly becomes way more viable.

That +144% bonus to all nearby Magic nodes is also pretty fantastic, depending on what kind of build you’re going for. But the real winner is that incredibly enhanced damage in one of your two shapeshifting forms. It’s flexible and dangerous at the same time.

3) Fulminate (Rare Glyph)

Bonus: For every 5 Dexterity purchased within range, you deal 9.6% increased Lightning damage

For every 5 Dexterity purchased within range, you deal 9.6% increased Lightning damage Extra Bonus: You deal x12% increased Lightning damage to both Healthy and Injured enemies.

You deal x12% increased Lightning damage to both Healthy and Injured enemies. Radius Requirement: 25 Dexterity

If your shapeshifted form is your primary form, combining this with Fang and Claw can be devastating. Now your Lightning damage is increased by 12%, which has another 12% bonus when the enemies are close by.

A tanky Druid build can do terrifying things by combining a shapeshifted form with a Storm build. It’s a bit of a niche pick, but I can see the two coming together nicely as you explore the hardest spots of Diablo 4.

2) Earth and Sky (Rare Glyph)

Bonus: Grants +144% bonus to all Magic nodes within range.

Grants +144% bonus to all Magic nodes within range. Extra Bonus: Nature Magic Skills deal x10% increased damage to Crowd Controlled or Vulnerable enemies.

Nature Magic Skills deal x10% increased damage to Crowd Controlled or Vulnerable enemies. Radius Requirement: 40 Willpower

Given you have quite a few crowd control and vulnerable options as a Druid, so this is another satisfying pick for your magical builds. Lightning and Nature builds can find much to love about dealing an extra 10% damage. Sure, you have to tie down foes first, but that shouldn’t be difficult as a Druid.

It’s also a great option for multiplayer builds. You can run with a Barbarian that focuses on making enemies vulnerable and can capitalize on your various devastating Nature spells in Diablo 4.

1) Spirit (Rare Glyph)

Bonus: For every 5 Dexterity purchased within range, Core Skills deal +9.6% increased Critical Strike Damage

For every 5 Dexterity purchased within range, Core Skills deal +9.6% increased Critical Strike Damage Extra Bonus: Critical Strikes increase the damage an enemy takes from you by x2% for 20s, up to x12%

Critical Strikes increase the damage an enemy takes from you by x2% for 20s, up to x12% Radius Requirement: 25 Dexterity

Everybody likes having more Critical Strike Damage in Diablo 4. This goes double for the Druids, who already have plenty of ways to enhance what they can do in the Paragon Boards. If you have a high-Crit build, you can regularly add another 12% damage to all your Core Skills, which is pretty satisfying.

In general, all these Paragon board picks for Druid enhance each other, and this is another one of those builds. It can go great with a melee build or magical damage, provided you’re dealing crits.

These are just a handful of excellent Druid Paragon board options. As updates come to Diablo 4, this could change due to new additions or patches released for Blizzard’s latest RPG in the future.

