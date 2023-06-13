Being an action role-playing game at heart, Diablo 4 features a plethora of build options, most of which are available right from the get-go. From choosing your starting class to slotting your personalized set of skills and Aspects, the game gives you plenty of options to go toe-to-toe with the demonic forces that stand between you and your objectives.

While it might be tempting to pick some of the more mainline and overpowered classes like the Necromancer or Barbarian at the start, there are plenty of benefits in picking the niche classes too. One class you might consider picking up is the Druid, which recently got a few of its skills buffed.

Here's a comprehensive guide on one of the best Druid Werebear builds in Diablo 4, including its strengths, skills, Aspects, and more.

How to craft the best Druid Werebear build in Diablo 4

The Druid class is one of the most underrated starting classes in Diablo 4, which beginners often overlook in favor of more raw DPS classes like Barbarian. However, the Druid is capable of some really devastating attacks with its close-range skills, like the one that we're going to focus on for this build, Grizzly Rage. The Grizzly Rage skill is essentially a passive buff for a devastating Area-of-Effect (AoE) attack.

The Druid Werebear build is easily the most overpowered build that you can use in Diablo 4's early-game sections and one that can easily carry you to the mid to late-game sections with a few Aspect and skill tweaks. The build can easily demolish any enemy or boss using its close-range attack skill, Pulverise, which lets you slam the ground for massive AOE damage.

Here's a complete breakdown of all the necessary skills and Aspects for the Druid Werebear build in Diablo 4:

Skills: Pulverise, Grizzly Rage (passive), Maul, Earth Spike (optional), Demoralizing Roar (passive), and Trample.

Aspects: Aspect of Rampaging Werebeast, Aspect of Retaliation, Aspect of the Usine Horror, Mangled Aspect, Ballistic Aspect, Aspect of Mending Stone, Shockwave Aspect, Aspect of Trampled Earth (optional), Aspect of Aftershock (optional), and Crashstone Aspect.

You can also swap Crashstone Aspect with Aspect of Disobedience, which grants bonus armor (defense) when you deal any form of damage, including the AOE slam attacks, courtesy of the Pulverise and Grizzly Rage skills. The Druid Werebear build in Diablo 4 is a glass cannon build, so if you feel like sacrificing a bit of raw DPS in favor of gaining bonus armor, you can't go wrong with Aspect of Disobedience.

