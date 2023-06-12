Best Rogue Twisting Blades build in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 features some of the most extensive build options in any modern action role-playing game to date, allowing players to craft highly tuned and optimized builds for specific playstyles. With several options for weapons, incantations, armor, and accessories, Diablo 4 gives you ample freedom to craft builds that suit your playstyle.

While it is tempting to choose the Necromancer or the recently buffed Druid as your starting class, there are plenty of other good choices, starting with the Rogue. Thanks to the rather overpowered Twisting Blade build that can easily shred early to mid-game bosses and enemies, the Rogue is a perfect choice for anyone looking to add a bit of speed and flair to their Diablo 4 playthrough.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to craft the best Twisting Blade build for Rogue in Diablo 4.

What are the advantages of using the Rogue Twisting Blade build in Diablo 4?

Rogue is easily one of the most agile starting classes in Diablo 4, allowing you to wield and use weapons that might not pack a heavy punch but deal a lot of damage in small bursts by stacking multiple hits quickly. With the Twisting Blade build, you can do just that, but without the high DPS trade-off, so you essentially get the best of both worlds.

Although the build is a glass cannon, meaning it has very low vitality and defense, it makes up for this by being very efficient in dealing close-range and area-of-effect (AOE) damage.

How to craft the Rogue Twisting Blade build in Diablo 4

The Rogue Twisting Blade build basically focuses on damage dealt with daggers, and it's used in conjunction with Shadow Imbuement and Bladedancer's Aspect to deal massive amounts of damage relatively quickly, giving little to no time for the enemies to retaliate.

Here's a breakdown of all the skills and Aspects that you can use with this Rogue build:

Skills: Twisting Blades, Shadow Step, Blade Shift (optional), Shadow Imbuement, Dash (optional, can be swapped with Shadow Step), Shadow Clone, Puncture (optional, for ranged playstyles)

Legendary Aspects: Bladedancer's Aspect, Aspect of Surprise, Aspect of Unstable Imbuements, Ravenous Aspect (optional)

The main skills that you will want to focus on are Twisting Blades for close-ranged attacks, Shadow Step for quick dodges (essential for this build due to its low vitality), and Shadow Imbuement, which will allow you to deal massive area-of-effect damage.

You can swap Shadow Step with Dash, but it's better to invest in the former since it gives you much more control over your dodge and also allows you to reposition or retaliate immediately after performing the skill.

