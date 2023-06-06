How to fast travel in Diablo 4

Like most role-playing titles on the market these days, Diablo 4 has a fast travel mechanic, which allows players to travel from one location in the game to another without much effort. Not only does this save time, but it also lets players grab some items from stores and head back to the region they were exploring fairly quickly.

Players can fast travel to very specific locations on the Diablo 4 map. However, some of these locations need to be unlocked before one can fast travel to them.

What you need to do to fast travel between two waypoints in Diablo 4

As mentioned earlier, you will only be able to fast travel to a specific waypoint in Diablo 4. All major settlements like Kyovashad, have a plate in the middle. Whenever you trigger the fast travel mechanic in the game, you will be teleported to this area only.

To unlock these nodes, you will have to first discover the settlement and then make your way to the center of the establishment. Once there, stand on the plate in the middle and interact with it. The plate should emit a blue glow. After a very short animation, a set of blue flames should appear on the sides of the plate. This indicates that the plate has been activated and can now be used.

To use this mechanic, all you need to do is pull up the map in Diablo 4. Fast travel waypoints are highlighted in blue. Navigate to the waypoint you want to travel to and interact with it on the map itself. When you select the waypoint, you will have the option to travel to it.

When you press the respective key, your character will open a scroll and conjure a portal, subsequently stepping into it. This is a two-way portal. If you need to go back to the place you're coming from, all you need to do is step into the portal once again.

This portal will open on the waypoint that you selected on the world map. Do remember that this portal will be active as long as you're in the settlement. Once you leave to explore the world, it will vanish. Moreover, the portal will be unique to you. Unless you're in a party, other players won't be able to access it.

Alternatively, there's a way to travel to Kyovashad without selecting a waypoint. Given that this is the first settlement you reach in Diablo 4, it's understandable why it is the default fast travel location in the game.

All you need to do is look for the keybind beside an oval-shaped icon on your ability tray. Press this button, and you will be transported to Kyovashad instantly. In the absence of a mount during the early stages of the game, the fast travel mechanic will come in handy.

