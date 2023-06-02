Diablo 4 crossplay guide: How to play with your friends on different platforms

Diablo 4 features a world that is packed to the brim with formidable enemies that you must face throughout your journey in Sanctuary. While the game offers robust classes with a plethora of skills to beat your foes, you might need a helping hand to overcome some of the difficult adversaries. Fortunately, the title features crossplay, which enables you to play with friends on any platform.

It is certainly feasible to delve into the world of Sanctuary solo, but having a companion by your side will make it easier to acquire the myriad loot from defeating enemies. You can invite your friends regardless of the platform they are on using this crossplay guide.

Inviting and playing Diablo 4 with friends on different platforms via crossplay

You might find Diablo 4 easier in the earlier stages, which may make it enticing to play it alone. However, you will have a better experience when delving into the game with other players, especially your friends. Furthermore, the title offers excellent crossplay support that you can leverage to invite other gamers to aid you.

You must resort to the following steps to invite players:

Open the options screen containing tabs like Map, Collections, Social, Clan, and Game. Proceed to the Social tab. You can then select the "Add a Friend" option at the bottom of your screen. A pop-up will appear, wherein you can enter your friend’s email-id or BattleTag. After entering the appropriate details, you can select Send Request option. Once all your desired companions appear in the list, you can tap on their name and choose the "Invite to Party" option.

The Social tab also comprises of an option to see the names of the players in your area, if you are inclined to play with the local crowd. You can also add them as friends and invite them to your party and delve into Diablo 4 with players resorting to different character builds. You can only have four in a single party at any given time, though.

One thing to note is that you can only start multiplayer after completing the game’s prologue and arriving at a place called Kyovashad. It is ideal to coordinate with friends so that you have a variety of builds in a play session. For example, one person can play as a Sorcerer, while you focus on your Barbarian’s melee-oriented playstyle.

Diablo 4 launched on all major platforms, like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, along with last-generation consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The number of platforms it's available on, coupled with its crossplay feature, is one of the best aspects of this game.

More about the game

Diablo 4 features classes like Sorcerer, Rogue, Barbarian, Druid, and Necromancer, where each consists of numerous skills. You can even respec skills in the game, which further encourages experimentation with a variety of builds.

If this is your first Diablo game, you can refer to this guide that highlights all the recommended classes for beginners and covers all the aspects of each class. It will help you make an appropriate selection and wreak havoc in the world of Sanctuary.

