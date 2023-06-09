How to complete the Kor Dragan Stronghold in Diablo 4

Strongholds in Diablo 4 are a great way for you to test your mettle and see if you have what it takes to survive in the harsh world of Sanctuary. If you find yourself wandering around Fractured Peaks, you might just bump into a particular Stronghold filled with powerful enemies and awesome loot. In this guide, we'll show you the ropes on how to complete the Kor Dragan Stronghold.

So, get your swords and stakes at the ready, for this will be one bloody battle you wouldn't want to miss.

All you need to know about completing the Kor Dragan Stronghold in Diablo 4

The first thing you have to do in order to vanquish this Stronghold in Diablo 4 is to get far north in Fractured Peaks, where Kor Dragan's Stronghold is located. This place can be reached through the Sarkova Pass sub-region. It will be hard to miss once you've seen a large fort that's been overrun by vampires.

Once you've reached the area, make your way into the fort, turn left after the bridge, and climb the ladder. You'll then find yourself on the grounds of Kor Dragan and be greeted by waves of demons just ready to bite at your flesh and turn you into a human kebab.

If you find that scary and intimidating, know that there's really only one true objective in clearing this Stronghold, and that is to get rid of or purge all of the Vampiric Corruption in the area. This may be a bit tricky to do as you won't be able to destroy the Vampiric Incubators without having to deal with the Vampiric Corruption attached to them.

Watch out, though; getting rid of these Vampiric Corruptions will bring forth an Elite enemy whose level is higher than the version of Kor Dragan you entered. Make sure you're well-prepped before dealing with any of these Strongholds in Diablo 4

Battle in Kor Dragan (Image via Blizzard)

Vampiric Incubator #1

The First Vampiric Incubator you'll encounter is the one located Southwest in the area. For many players, it is also considered the most difficult to find as it is pretty much well hidden.

The first of these Vampiric Corruptions can be found to the left of the Incubator, while the second can be found by ascending the nearby ladder and jumping across the gap to the left. The final Vampiric Corruption can be found by heading up the stairs to the east of the Incubator.

Vampiric Incubator #2

Next is the northern Incubator inside the Cathedral. First, reach the northwest wall near the southwest Incubator and look to your left for the first Vampiric Corruption.

The second one is also inside the Cathedral, just next to the incubator itself. Lastly, The third Vampiric Corruption can be found by climbing the wall north of the southwest Incubator and then going up the steps. That's a lot of stairs and ladders you'll have to climb in Diablo 4.

Vampiric Incubator #3

The final incubator can be found in the chancery, southeast of Kor Dragan. The first of the Vampiric Corruptions can be found by ascending the wall to the southeast of the Cathedral. Turn right and head down the stairs from the first Corruption to find the second one. The last Corruption can be found near the Incubator itself.

Once you've destroyed the last of the Vampiric Corruption, you’ll then need to deal with the massive Vampiric Aberration to the far north of the Stronghold. Once cleared, keep moving forward for an epic Diablo 4 boss battle.

After destroying the Vampiric Incubators, you'll then be facing off against Nilcar, The Forgotten Bishop. This Diablo 4 boss packs a punch and should not be underestimated at any cost.

Watch out for his abilities like Blood Barrage and Sanguine Knight, as they deal heavy damage. Skills that have the Vulnerable effect are perfect for countering this boss, as you can inflict maximum damage to Nilcar given the chance. Once Nilcar has been defeated, you can then ring the bell to finally free Kor Dragan.

The rewards in this Stronghold are awesome. Although no Waypoints or Vendors get unlocked, your only real reward is the Renown bonuses. Look carefully, though, as you’ll also find a Campfire that offers an EXP bonus. If you're someone who takes pleasure in grinding Diablo 4 even harder, a world event can be spawned in this area that allows players to obtain the rare ghastly remains mount.

So, there you have it, folks; the complete and fast guide on how to beat the Kor Dragan Stronghold in Diablo 4. If you wanna learn more about Dungeons and Legendary aspects of the game, take a look at this article.

