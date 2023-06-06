How to complete the Vyeresz Stronghold in Diablo 4

Vyeresz is among the many conquerable Strongholds in Diablo 4. Typically represented as villages that enemy forces have overrun, the Longclaw serpents control this particular Hawezar location. It will take some work to overcome the challenges in this Stronghold, but if you do, you will receive another base of operations and the Shadowed Plunge dungeon.

Players will come upon the Vyeresz Stronghold late in Diablo 4. While it is home to many Longclaw serpents, poison, and a little mystery, it is not something that the Wanderer cannot overcome in Blizzard’s latest action MMO.

How to conquer Vyeresz Stronghold in Diablo 4

Vyeresz Stronghold can be found within the yellow circle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There are two relatively quick ways to get to Vyeresz Stronghold. You can head east from Zarbinzet or south from the Ruins of Rakhat Keep, using either location's fast travel teleporter. The image above marks the Stronghold within the yellow circle on the Diablo 4 map.

Vyeresz is likely a level 40 Stronghold, so it will take some time for players to stumble upon this snake-filled village. When I completed it during the review period, I was around level 43. Thus, it will likely be within the 40-level range.

Objectives for the Stronghold

Explore Vyeresz

Find and destroy the Serpent's Eyes

Open the Serpent's Eye Door

Survive the Cultist onslaught

Explore Vyeresz's Temple Ruins

Slay Dianthus

Rekindle the Wanderer's Shrine to conquer Vyeresz

Like all Strongholds in this game, something evil has occurred. A cult to the serpent god has overrun this village, and it is up to the Wanderer to sort things out in Diablo 4. As you plunder through the village, you will come upon a massive door with a trio of serpent’s eyes. This is the Serpent’s Eye Door; to unlock it, you must destroy a trio of snake-shaped pedestals.

You will find one outside this door. All you have to do is click on it. I found The first one in the northwest of the village, guarded by an elite known as Rikrad. Overcome him and smash the next statue.

East of this location is a rather large hut guarded by Vescir. None of these elites are especially powerful if you go in at an appropriate level in this Diablo 4 Stronghold.

The next step to liberating Vyeresz in Diablo 4 is to open the Serpent’s Eye Door. Return to this place and click on it. However, before the door opens, you must survive a minute of powerful Longclaw enemies. The waves of enemies will get stronger progressively, so be prepared.

Once the door opens, you will have a few more elites to deal with. Slay them and work through this building until you get to an open arena. Dianthus awaits, but he is not a serious threat. He charges and bites - he will likely open with this. Getting struck by him will stun you.

However, you can prepare yourself as he gears up for an attack by winding up. Also, be advised that he has an AOE that spawns around him. You only have a moment to leave the circle before it detonates and deals damage.

Besides bringing in more snakes to help him fight, those are his only major attacks. I completed this as the Necromancer class and spammed Corpse Explosion to deal with him. If possible, try to fight him from a distance, as he hits fairly hard.

If you defeat Dianthus and rekindle the shrine, you can access a new settlement in Diablo 4. This means you will unlock a new dungeon called Shadowed Plunge. You will also potentially see new side quests and have another point to teleport to.

Diablo 4 has a wealth of new challenges and enemies to defeat. Each region has Strongholds like this one, such as Fractured Peaks’ Malnok Stronghold.

