How to complete the Malnok Stronghold in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is home to some of the most grueling challenges in recent action RPG history, and certain aspects of the game, like strongholds and Capstone Dungeons, pose a serious challenge. Strongholds are some of the most rewarding challenges in the game, and you will want to clear the Malnok Stronghold to get your hands on some exciting rewards. This article will help you complete the stronghold in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Malnok Stronghold location

The Malnok Stronghold should be one of the first strongholds you face in the entire game as it is close to Kyovashad and located on the Fractured Peaks' eastern side. The easiest way to reach this stronghold is by traveling east from Kyovashad and moving past the Immortal Emanation Dungeon. If you have unlocked the Ulyam Tundra before, remember that Malnok Stronghold is located south of it.

Once you are at the right place, your character will comment on the ice and snow and claim that they are worse than expected. However, once you travel to the center of the area, you will find the boss of the stronghold being subjected to a malicious ritual.

Diablo 4 Frosthorn, Ice Clan Champion boss fight guide

As mentioned earlier, you will find the boss of this stronghold at the center of the village. However, it will initially be invulnerable to your attacks, so the fight cannot be started. To make it vulnerable, you will have to stop the ritual by killing the three Elite Goatmen on the west, northeast, and southeast of the stronghold.

These formidable foes, known as the Ice Clan Stormcallers, have to be killed to initiate the final boss fight. However, each of these Stormcallers is guarded by hordes of goatmen and Elite Ritual Guardians. Furthermore, both the Stormcallers and Ritual Guardians possess formidable magical abilities and unique elemental powers, so engaging in combat with them will not be an easy task.

Once you kill all three of the Stormcallers, return to the center of the stronghold to face the Frosthorn, Ice Clan Champion boss. The battle is straightforward, as you simply have to dodge his slam and slash attacks until the first gate of his health is depleted.

Once he enters his second phase, he will make several ice circles on top of and around you that will freeze and immobilize you for a good five seconds. You will have to dodge these attacks and continue dealing damage to him. In the third and last phase, he will start making these circles teleport, as they'll begin to appear at a much faster pace. However, the solution is once again to dodge the attacks and deal damage to him until his HP bar completely depletes.

Diablo 4 Malnok Stronghold rewards

Once you have defeated the boss, travel to the Wanderer’s Shrine on the northeast edge of the boss arena. Light the shrine to reclaim the stronghold for humanity. This will allow merchants to make their way into it and establish it as a convenient trading hub.

However, the most important reward from this conquest is surely the Anica's Claim Side Dungeon, as you can explore and claim its rewards whenever you want.

