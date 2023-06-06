Whispers of the Dead in Diablo 4: How to unlock, rewards, and more

In Diablo 4, Whispers of the Dead is a special quest that gets unlocked once you complete the main campaign. It lets you earn Grim Favors by completing certain objectives spread throughout the map. While it's not necessary to reach the maximum levels for your characters to complete Whispers of the Dead, it certainly helps. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about the Whispers of the Dead quest.

How to unlock Whispers of the Dead in Diablo 4?

Location of the Tree of Whispers in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Whispers of the Dead quest unlocks as soon as you complete the final act of the Diablo 4 campaign. You’ll receive a priority quest that sends you to the Tree of Whispers, situated on the northeast corner of the Hawezar region. Once the quest is activated, an icon on the map will point to the location.

How to earn Grim Favors in Whispers of the Dead?

All Grim Favor activity locations are marked on the map (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You need to speak to the Tree of Whispers. The tree will explain how it works and ask you to collect Grim Favors by finishing the objectives known as “Whispers.” The Whispers could be simple cellars, dungeon exploration, or side-quests that you must complete within a limited time frame.

The number of Grim Favors you can win varies, depending on the tasks' complexity. Completing an entire dungeon may reward you with up to five Grim Favors, while a simple single-target kill quest may only present one.

Once you have collected 10 Grim Favors, return to the Tree of Whispers, and hand them over to finish the quest and collect your rewards. You may replay it as many times as you wish.

Diablo 4: Whispers of the Dead quest rewards

Completing the quest lets you choose between three different award caches. They are listed below:

Collection of amulets (Common quality)

Collection of gauntlets (Common quality)

Collection of one-handed weapons (Legendary quality)

After selecting your desirable award, you’ll also be rewarded with a ton of HP points and a chosen cache of your choice. Within each cache, you will get loads of herbs, gold, gems, and other rare items.

That concludes our guide on unlocking the Whispers of the Dead mission, its rewards, and activities.

