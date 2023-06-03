How to reset dungeons in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 features many activities for you to partake in, ranging from the main story missions to the various side quests. However, the main draw for many players is the several dungeons where one can farm for loot and defeat enemies using their skills, and testing out their builds. Fortunately, you can partake in them repeatedly by resetting the dungeons.

However, the process to execute a reset can be tricky, especially if you are new to the series or had played the open beta where there was a dedicated Reset Dungeon option which has now been removed from the game. Therefore, to replay any dungeon, you must exit and wait for a few minutes.

How to reset the dungeons and replay them in Diablo 4?

Playing through the dungeons and defeating a swarm of enemies with friends or solo is a fun activity in Diablo 4. It can also be a rewarding experience to farm for loot in these areas where you can come across a formidable foe randomly. Chances are that you might want to repeat playing a particular dungeon to get better at the game or simply test out your character build.

To reset the dungeon, you must first exit it. You can do so by traversing to the entry point of the dungeon and exiting through it or using the Leave Dungeon option from the radial emote menu. Once you leave it, you will need to wait a while before re-entering it.

You can select the Leave Dungeon option to exit it (Image via Diablo 4)

It will take a few minutes before you can head inside the dungeon again to face the respawned enemies and begin your loot farming. One thing to note is that the waiting period is shorter if you complete a dungeon and then exit it.

If you choose to reset a partially completed dungeon, you might have to wait longer.

If you are playing with a friend or a group of players, you can leave the party and rejoin it, which also resets a particular dungeon. Alternatively, you can make any of your friends a leader of the party and ask him/her to exit the party. They can then re-enter the desired dungeon which should ideally be reset now. You can then rejoin that leader’s party to partake in it again.

Why is there no reset dungeon option in Diablo 4?

You might know that a Reset Dungeons option existed during the game’s open beta. That provision has been disabled in Diablo 4 after an update back in April 2023.

Blizzard cited the following in its official update published on the website with regards to disabling the Reset Dungeons option:

“We also wanted to make sure that resetting the dungeon wasn't a way for Hardcore players to avoid death when experiencing a challenge in a dungeon. Still, we know it can be fun to repeat a specific dungeon and the team is looking at a more permanent solution to this, like having some reasonable cap on how many times the same dungeon can be completed in a row to better support that style of play.”

At the time of writing this article, the aforementioned techniques are the only ways to reset dungeons and farm for loot. There is a possibility that the developers may devise some more ways to do so in the near future based on community feedback. In the meantime, feel free to peruse Sportskeeda’s in-depth review of Diablo 4.

