  • Diablo 4 Season 7 sneaks in one change that could be massive for min-maxers

By Jason Parker
Modified Jan 17, 2025 15:37 IST
Diablo 4 Season 7
Diablo 4 Season 7 is bringing a change for people trying to get as powerful as possible (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When it comes to itemization in Diablo 4 Season 7, things are set to get really good for players who are diving into Torment 1-4 and hunting down Ancestrals. It’s arguably the best gear you’ll get, but nothing’s worse than seeing an Ancestral drop, and it’s so much worse than what you’ve already got. It can, and has happened. Thankfully, at least in Season 7 of D4, that will be a thing of the past.

Blizzard Entertainment recently released the patch notes for Season 7 of Diablo 4, and while it’s very dense, there’s some very cool stuff hidden in it, some of which is easy to miss. One of our personal favorites is for Ancestral items, and it’s going to make min-maxers pretty happy.

A fantastic change is coming to Ancestral items in Diablo 4 Season 7

Hidden among the class updates, new Uniques, and other updates in Diablo 4 Season 7’s patch notes is a very important line of text, in a section of the patch notes called Loot Updates. Some of it’s relatively innocuous, like increasing the chances for Infernal Compasses to drop.

It will be interesting to see how this affects Uniques in Season 7 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
However, there’s one line that stands out: The minimum roll for a Legendary affix on an Ancestral item is now equal to the max roll of a non-ancestral item. This means those numbers are 100% guaranteed to be higher, at least to some degree, compared to their non-ancestral counterparts.

This is an important bit of protection for players. Now, Ancestral items can’t roll as low as they used to. When you combine this with some of the other options, like Unique variance being reduced (and reduced further per Greater Affix on them), you have the potential to get some truly amazing drops in the upcoming Season 7.

While we’ll have for Season 7 to kick off properly on January 21, 2025, to see how much higher in general rolls are on Ancestrals, it’s a very nice idea, and players obsessed with getting as powerful as humanly possible will have one more thing to be excited about.

