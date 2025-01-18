Diablo 4: Complete Witch Powers guide

Diablo 4 Season 7 introduces Witch Powers to the game — many of these will feel familiar if you were an active Diablo 3 player. From toad familiars to tornados filled with piranhas, there are some ridiculous powers you can equip as you progress through the latest seasonal ladder. Unlocking on January 21, 2025, players can begin a quest that will lead them to their first powers. At the time of writing, it’s not known what the quest will be called or what it will require.

These Witch Powers will also likely be key to improving some of the best builds in Diablo 4 Season 7 as well. If you’re getting ready to dive into the next season of content like we are, here’s what you can expect.

What are Witch Powers in Diablo 4 Season 7?

You can do some amazing things with the right witch powers in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Witch powers are the new meta ability in Diablo 4 Season 7. Only found on the Seasonal Server, players will likely go through a quest or two to begin unlocking these incredible powers for their personal use. There are four schools of Witch Powers, and a specific number of abilities in each school: Eldritch (7), Psyche (7), Growth & Decay (7), and Lost Powers (4).

There are also two rarities per school in Diablo 4 Season 7. Each school of Witch Powers in Diablo 4 has a singular Unique Power, the others are Basic Powers. You can equip six Witch Powers, five Normal Powers, and one Unique Power at a time. The Witchcraft panel in-game will allow you to change the ones you have equipped, as well.

How to unlock and upgrade Witch Powers in Diablo 4 Season 7

By grinding through the Season, more powers await (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The various Witch Powers are unlocked via specific altars in Diablo 4, and three of the four can be found right at the Tree of Whispers. This area will undergo a major makeover and part of it will be the following altars:

Altar of the Eldritch: Eldritch Powers

Eldritch Powers Altar of the Psyche: Psyche Powers

Psyche Powers Altar of Growth: Growth & Decay Powers

However, Lost Powers, fittingly, aren’t in the same place as the other Diablo 4 Season 7 Witch Powers. Instead, they are found at Forgotten Altars, which are scattered through random dungeons. You’ll gain access to more Witch Powers as you increase your Seasonal Reputation as well.

You can use Restless Rot to upgrade your Witch Powers in Diablo 4 Season 7, and this is gained by taking part in the new Headhunt events. These will spawn throughout Sanctuary, similar to Helltides, so keep an eye out for them as you’re playing.

All currently known Witch Powers in Diablo 4 Season 7

Which witch powers are you most excited for in Diablo 4? (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

These are all of the currently available witch powers in Diablo 4. There’s of course a chance that more could be available and weren’t data mined or unveiled ahead of launch. If others pop up, we’ll be sure to update this accordingly. We’ll put an asterisk (*) next to the Unique ability in each school.

Eldritch Powers

Firebat Servants: A deadly swarm of Firebats swarm enemies every two seconds, inflicting X total Fire damage over one total attack. At later ranks , enemies are Stunned for three seconds after being hit five times by your Firebat Servants.

A deadly swarm of Firebats swarm enemies every two seconds, inflicting X total Fire damage over one total attack. At , enemies are Stunned for three seconds after being hit five times by your Firebat Servants. Abyssal Resonance: For every 250 Resources spent, release an explosion dealing X Shadow damage. Each explosion triggered within 10 seconds of the last increases the size and damage by 130%, stacking up to three times. At Rank 10 , the third explosion pulls enemies towards you before detonating.

For every 250 Resources spent, release an explosion dealing X Shadow damage. Each explosion triggered within 10 seconds of the last increases the size and damage by 130%, stacking up to three times. At , the third explosion pulls enemies towards you before detonating. Wave of Woe: Release a Wave of Woe when damaging an enemy with your skills. Wave of Woe deals an additional X Shadow damage and echoes this damage to all other nearby enemies of the same type. At Rank 5 , damage is increased by 15% each time damage is echoed and is guaranteed to echo at least five times. May strike the same target multiple times.

Release a Wave of Woe when damaging an enemy with your skills. Wave of Woe deals an additional X Shadow damage and echoes this damage to all other nearby enemies of the same type. At , damage is increased by 15% each time damage is echoed and is guaranteed to echo at least five times. May strike the same target multiple times. Purging Touch: Eldritch Effects X increased damage against Headrotten. At Rank 10 , this damage bonus now extends to all monsters.

Eldritch Effects X increased damage against Headrotten. At , this damage bonus now extends to all monsters. Shaken Soul: Eldritch Effects apply Vulnerable to enemies for X seconds. At Rank 10 , damage from Psyche and Growth & Decay Effects will also apply Vulnerable at half the duration.

Eldritch Effects apply Vulnerable to enemies for X seconds. At , damage from Psyche and Growth & Decay Effects will also apply Vulnerable at half the duration. Hex of Flames: Lucky Hit: You have up to an X chance to apply Hex of Flames, which deals 1,600 additional Fire damage each time you deal damage to the target. At Rank 7 , Hex of Flames explodes, dealing damage to all nearby enemies when you land a Critical Strike.

Lucky Hit: You have up to an X chance to apply Hex of Flames, which deals 1,600 additional Fire damage each time you deal damage to the target. At , Hex of Flames explodes, dealing damage to all nearby enemies when you land a Critical Strike. *Doom Orb: An ominous orb of pure Eldritch energy circles you, damaging any enemy it touches for X Fire damage. Doom Orb may launch itself at distant enemies before returning. At Rank 5, kills or damage to bosses empower the orb’s damage by 5%. After 100%, the orb explodes, dealing 5200 damage to nearby enemies before reforming three seconds later.

Psyche Powers

Life Link: Automatically link your life force with up to three nearby enemies. X of the damage you take is shared with the linked targets as physical damage. You cannot Life Link to enemy Players. At Rank 15 , for 10 seconds after using a Defensive, Macabre, or Subterfuge Skill, any linked damage will be a guaranteed Critical Strike.

Automatically link your life force with up to three nearby enemies. X of the damage you take is shared with the linked targets as physical damage. You cannot Life Link to enemy Players. At , for 10 seconds after using a Defensive, Macabre, or Subterfuge Skill, any linked damage will be a guaranteed Critical Strike. Force of Will: When you kill an enemy, your next overpower deals X% increased damage, up to 100%. At Rank 4, the damage bonus extends to the next two Overpowers instead of one.

When you kill an enemy, your next overpower deals X% increased damage, up to 100%. At Rank 4, the damage bonus extends to the next two Overpowers instead of one. Hex of Shattering: Damage done by your Witchcraft Effects afflicts enemies with Hex of Shattering, causing them to deal X reduced damage for 5 seconds. At Rank 8 , when any Hex Effect is applied to Headrotten, all damage will be guaranteed Critical Strikes for 5 seconds.

Damage done by your Witchcraft Effects afflicts enemies with Hex of Shattering, causing them to deal X reduced damage for 5 seconds. At , when any Hex Effect is applied to Headrotten, all damage will be guaranteed Critical Strikes for 5 seconds. Aura of Misfortune: Enemies near you have X chance for their attacks to be interrupted. It does not work on bosses. At Rank 5 , Aura of Misfortune increases your Movement Speed by 5% and Slows enemies by 30%.

Enemies near you have X chance for their attacks to be interrupted. It does not work on bosses. At , Aura of Misfortune increases your Movement Speed by 5% and Slows enemies by 30%. Aura of Lament: When you first strike an enemy, it is afflicted with an Aura of Lament that Slows it and other nearby enemies by 70%. For each enemy inside Aura of Lament, you gain one Primary Resource each second. If the initial enemy dies, Aura of Lament is passed onto another nearby enemy, retaining the duration. It lasts X seconds, and only one enemy may be afflicted at a time. May only occur every 30 seconds.

When you first strike an enemy, it is afflicted with an Aura of Lament that Slows it and other nearby enemies by 70%. For each enemy inside Aura of Lament, you gain one Primary Resource each second. If the initial enemy dies, Aura of Lament is passed onto another nearby enemy, retaining the duration. It lasts X seconds, and only one enemy may be afflicted at a time. May only occur every 30 seconds. *Vengeful Spirit: Every 19 Seconds, a Vengeful Spirit Servant appears for X seconds. While active, all damage taken is instead afflicted by the spirit. At Rank 5 , when the Vengeful Spirit’s Life is fully depleted, it rushes toward up to eight enemies dealing 2,000 Shadow damage.

Every 19 Seconds, a Vengeful Spirit Servant appears for X seconds. While active, all damage taken is instead afflicted by the spirit. At , when the Vengeful Spirit’s Life is fully depleted, it rushes toward up to eight enemies dealing 2,000 Shadow damage. Twilight Warding: Every X seconds, gain a Barrier for five seconds absorbing 100 damage. At Rank 12, Twilight Warding reflects enemy projectiles while active.

Growth & Decay Powers

Poison Frog Servant: Summon a Poison Frog Servant that attacks and Poisons enemies for X damage over 3 seconds. On death, the frog explodes violently, dealing X Poison instantly damage to nearby enemies. This explosion will always Critically Strike. At Rank 5 , Poison Frog attacks will pull enemies towards it and Taunt them for one second.

Summon a Poison Frog Servant that attacks and Poisons enemies for X damage over 3 seconds. On death, the frog explodes violently, dealing X Poison instantly damage to nearby enemies. This explosion will always Critically Strike. At , Poison Frog attacks will pull enemies towards it and Taunt them for one second. Soul Harvest: Feed upon the life force of nearby enemies whenever you use a skill with a cooldown, increasing your primary stat by 3% per monster for X seconds. At Rank 9 , Soul Harvest does not lose duration so long as enemies are nearby.

Feed upon the life force of nearby enemies whenever you use a skill with a cooldown, increasing your primary stat by 3% per monster for X seconds. At , Soul Harvest does not lose duration so long as enemies are nearby. Hex of Whispers: Dealing damage to an enemy afflicts them with Hex of Whispers that deals X Shadow damage the next time damage is dealt. Afterward, Hex of Whispers will jump to another enemy up to a maximum of six times. Hex of Whispers may only be applied once every five seconds. At Rank 7 , after bouncing onto six enemies, the hex bounces back to you granting X Fortify and removing all crowd control and negative status effects.

Dealing damage to an enemy afflicts them with Hex of Whispers that deals X Shadow damage the next time damage is dealt. Afterward, Hex of Whispers will jump to another enemy up to a maximum of six times. Hex of Whispers may only be applied once every five seconds. At , after bouncing onto six enemies, the hex bounces back to you granting X Fortify and removing all crowd control and negative status effects. Decay Augmentation: Your Witchcraft Effects deal X of the damage dealt over five seconds. The damage type is based on your class. At Rank 10 , when your damage-over-time effects exceed 85% of the target’s total Life, they immediately die.

Your Witchcraft Effects deal X of the damage dealt over five seconds. The damage type is based on your class. At , when your damage-over-time effects exceed 85% of the target’s total Life, they immediately die. Grow: After casting an Ultimate Skill, your Servants, Minions, and Companions are empowered with dark magics, growing larger and dealing X bonus damage. It lasts 15 seconds. At Rank 11 , your Servants, Minions, and Companions gain 100% Critical Strike Chance while enlarged.

After casting an Ultimate Skill, your Servants, Minions, and Companions are empowered with dark magics, growing larger and dealing X bonus damage. It lasts 15 seconds. At , your Servants, Minions, and Companions gain 100% Critical Strike Chance while enlarged. Aura of Siphoning: Conjure an aura of decay that deals X Poison damage to enemies every second. At Rank 10 , each time Aura of Siphoning deals damage, you are healed for 1% of Maximum Life.

Conjure an aura of decay that deals X Poison damage to enemies every second. At , each time Aura of Siphoning deals damage, you are healed for 1% of Maximum Life. *The Cycle: Dealing any damage with your skills has a 15% chance of growing a flower from the ground. When an enemy is near, the flower deals X Poison damage to that enemy over five seconds. If an ally is near, the flower heals for 6% maximum Life. The flower withers away after use. A flower may grow once every five seconds per enemy. At Rank 5, the damage and healing affect all enemies or allies near the flower.

Lost Powers

Breath of the Coven: Dealing damage or applying a Crowd Control effect with any of your Witchcraft Effects increases your Attack Speed by X for 10 Seconds, stacking once per unique Witchcraft Effect. Witchcraft Effects are Eldritch, Psyche, and Growth & Decay. At Rank 8 , gain a 40% Lucky Hit chance while bonuses from Eldritch, Psyche, Growth & Decay are active at once.

Dealing damage or applying a Crowd Control effect with any of your Witchcraft Effects increases your Attack Speed by X for 10 Seconds, stacking once per unique Witchcraft Effect. Witchcraft Effects are Eldritch, Psyche, and Growth & Decay. At , gain a 40% Lucky Hit chance while bonuses from Eldritch, Psyche, Growth & Decay are active at once. Hex Specialization: Increase the potency of your Hex Effects by X. At Rank 10 , increase the Critical Strike Chance by 10% against enemies afflicted by your Hex Effects.

Increase the potency of your Hex Effects by X. At , increase the Critical Strike Chance by 10% against enemies afflicted by your Hex Effects. Aura Specialization: The size of your Aura Effects is increased by X. At Rank 10 , increase the Critical Strike Damage by 50% against enemies inside your Aura Effects.

The size of your Aura Effects is increased by X. At , increase the Critical Strike Damage by 50% against enemies inside your Aura Effects. *Piranhado: When an enemy is afflicted by a Hex and an Aura Effect, a Piranhado is summoned pulling enemies towards it and dealing X Physical damage over 12 seconds. May occur once every 20 seconds. At Rank 5, Piranhado moves itself toward nearby enemies.

