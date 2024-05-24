Diablo 4 Echo of Andariel guide: Location, Unique drops, and more

The Echo of Andariel in Diablo 4 is the latest endgame Uber boss introduced in Season 4: Loot Reborn. While it's already one of the game's most challenging bosses, there's an even tougher Level 200 variant of this encounter, known as the Tormented Echo of Andariel. To face this formidable foe, you must first battle various other bosses and farm materials needed to summon it.

This guide covers everything you need to know about the Echo fo Andariel in Diablo 4, including its location, how to summon it, and the various Unique Drops and rewards.

How to summon the Echo of Andariel in Diablo 4 Season 4

The Hanged Man's Hall dungeon is located in Kehjistan (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can summon the Echo of Andariel boss after reaching World Tier 4 (Torment) at its altar inside the Hanged Man's Hall dungeon, located east of the Tarsarak Waypoint in Kehjistan.

As previously mentioned, you'll need specific boss materials to summon the normal version of this boss. In addition to these materials, you will also require a new item called Stygian Stone for the Tormented version.

Here are the materials required to summon the Echo of Andariel in Diablo 4 Season 4:

Sandscorched Shackles (two for normal mode and three for Tormented Echo of Andariel): Rewarded for defeating Lord Zir.

Rewarded for defeating Lord Zir. Pincushioned Doll (two for normal mode and three for Tormented Echo of Andariel): Rewarded for defeating The Beast in the Ice.

Rewarded for defeating The Beast in the Ice. Two Stygian Stones (only required for summoning the Tormented Echo of Andariel): Rewarded for defeating bosses in the Pit of Artificers.

Diablo 4 Echo of Andariel Uber Unique drops and rewards

Defeat the Echo of Andariel to have a chance to receive the new Smoldering Brimstone mount (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || DatModz/X.com)

Uber Uniques are the most powerful items in Diablo 4, and Andariel is among the few bosses who can drop these items as rewards. Here is the list of Uber Uniques that you can acquire by defeating the Echo of Andariel and the classes that can utilize them:

Melted Heart of Selig: All classes

All classes Andariel's Visage: All classes

All classes Harlequin Crest: All classes

All classes Ring of Starless Skies: All classes

All classes Tyrael's Might: All classes

All classes Doombringer: Barbarian, Necromancer, and Rogue

Barbarian, Necromancer, and Rogue The Grandfather: Barbarian and Necromancer

Barbarian and Necromancer Ahavarion Spear of Lycander: Druid and Sorcerers

Here are the other rewards that you can acquire by defeating the Echo of Andariel:

Barbarian

Azurewrath

Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty

Druid

Tempest Roar

Dolmen Stone

Necromancer

Black River

Blood Moon Breeches

Rogue

Cowl of the Nameless

Scoundrel's Leathers

Sorcerer

Flamescar

Blue Rose

All classes

Godslayer Crown

Flickerstep

Tibault's Will

X'Fal's Corroded Signet

Soulbrand

Banished Lord's Talisman

Cosmetic reward

The Smoldering Brimstone Mount

