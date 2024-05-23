Stygian Stones in Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn is a new item that allows you to summon even more challenging versions of the Uber bosses, known as Tormented Echoes. These bosses are Level 200 reflections of the game's pinnacle bosses, boasting massive health and damage. Overcoming these foes will earn you various high-tier rewards like Resplendent Spark, which is required for crafting Uber Unique items.
This guide covers everything you must know about Stygian Stones in Diablo 4 Season 4, including how to farm them and summon the various Tormented Echoes.
How to get Stygian Stones in Diablo 4 Season 4
Stygian Stones can be acquired as rewards for defeating bosses in the Diablo 4 Pit of Artificers. The Pit is the latest endgame activity introduced with Season 4: Loot Reborn. It can be unlocked once you reach World Tier 4 (Torment) at the Obelisk in Cerrigar.
However, to gain access, you need another new item called Runeshards. This new currency can be obtained from Whispers, Legions, Helltide, or by completing Nightmare Dungeons.
Stygian Stones in Diablo 4 are also tradeable, meaning defeating bosses in the Pit of Artificers isn't the only way to obtain them. You can also trade with other players, using gold or other items to acquire this item.
How to summon Tormented Echoes in Diablo 4 Season 4
You can summon the Tormented Echoes at their specific lair or altars in World Tier Torment. Certain other materials are required to summon these endgame bosses in addition to the Stygian Stones.
Here are the various materials required to summon the Tormented Echoes in Diablo 4 Season 4:
Tormented Echo of Varshan
- Two Stygian Stones
- Three Gurgling Heads
- Three Blackened Femurs
- Three Trembling Hands
- Three Malignant Hearts
Tormented Echo of Andariel
- Two Stygian Stones
- Six Pincushioned Dolls
- Six Sandscorched Shackles
Tormented Echo of Duriel
- Two Stygian Stones
- Six Mucus-Slick Eggs
- Six Shards of Agony
Tormented Grigoire
- Two Stygian Stones
- 15 Living Steel
Tormented Lord Zir
- Two Stygian Stones
- 27 Exquisite Blood
Tormented Beast in the Ice
- Two Stygian Stones
- 27 Distilled Fear
- 250 Distilled Fear
