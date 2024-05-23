  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Diablo 4: How to get Stygian Stones in Season 4

Diablo 4: How to get Stygian Stones in Season 4

By Rangan Dasgupta
Modified May 23, 2024 17:07 IST
Stygian Stone in Diablo 4
Stygian Stones are essential to summon the Tormented Echoes (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Stygian Stones in Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn is a new item that allows you to summon even more challenging versions of the Uber bosses, known as Tormented Echoes. These bosses are Level 200 reflections of the game's pinnacle bosses, boasting massive health and damage. Overcoming these foes will earn you various high-tier rewards like Resplendent Spark, which is required for crafting Uber Unique items.

This guide covers everything you must know about Stygian Stones in Diablo 4 Season 4, including how to farm them and summon the various Tormented Echoes.

How to get Stygian Stones in Diablo 4 Season 4

The Pit of Artificers can be unlocked using Runeshards (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || LambAndWolfGaming/YouTube)
The Pit of Artificers can be unlocked using Runeshards (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || LambAndWolfGaming/YouTube)

Stygian Stones can be acquired as rewards for defeating bosses in the Diablo 4 Pit of Artificers. The Pit is the latest endgame activity introduced with Season 4: Loot Reborn. It can be unlocked once you reach World Tier 4 (Torment) at the Obelisk in Cerrigar.

However, to gain access, you need another new item called Runeshards. This new currency can be obtained from Whispers, Legions, Helltide, or by completing Nightmare Dungeons.

Stygian Stones in Diablo 4 are also tradeable, meaning defeating bosses in the Pit of Artificers isn't the only way to obtain them. You can also trade with other players, using gold or other items to acquire this item.

How to summon Tormented Echoes in Diablo 4 Season 4

You can summon the various Tormented bosses at their specific altars (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || Silver of time/YouTube)
You can summon the various Tormented bosses at their specific altars (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || Silver of time/YouTube)

You can summon the Tormented Echoes at their specific lair or altars in World Tier Torment. Certain other materials are required to summon these endgame bosses in addition to the Stygian Stones.

Here are the various materials required to summon the Tormented Echoes in Diablo 4 Season 4:

Tormented Echo of Varshan

  • Two Stygian Stones
  • Three Gurgling Heads
  • Three Blackened Femurs
  • Three Trembling Hands
  • Three Malignant Hearts

Tormented Echo of Andariel

  • Two Stygian Stones
  • Six Pincushioned Dolls
  • Six Sandscorched Shackles

Tormented Echo of Duriel

  • Two Stygian Stones
  • Six Mucus-Slick Eggs
  • Six Shards of Agony

Tormented Grigoire

  • Two Stygian Stones
  • 15 Living Steel

Tormented Lord Zir

  • Two Stygian Stones
  • 27 Exquisite Blood

Tormented Beast in the Ice

  • Two Stygian Stones
  • 27 Distilled Fear
  • 250 Distilled Fear

Also read: Diablo 4 Necromancer leveling guide

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी