Stygian Stones in Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn is a new item that allows you to summon even more challenging versions of the Uber bosses, known as Tormented Echoes. These bosses are Level 200 reflections of the game's pinnacle bosses, boasting massive health and damage. Overcoming these foes will earn you various high-tier rewards like Resplendent Spark, which is required for crafting Uber Unique items.

This guide covers everything you must know about Stygian Stones in Diablo 4 Season 4, including how to farm them and summon the various Tormented Echoes.

How to get Stygian Stones in Diablo 4 Season 4

The Pit of Artificers can be unlocked using Runeshards (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || LambAndWolfGaming/YouTube)

Stygian Stones can be acquired as rewards for defeating bosses in the Diablo 4 Pit of Artificers. The Pit is the latest endgame activity introduced with Season 4: Loot Reborn. It can be unlocked once you reach World Tier 4 (Torment) at the Obelisk in Cerrigar.

However, to gain access, you need another new item called Runeshards. This new currency can be obtained from Whispers, Legions, Helltide, or by completing Nightmare Dungeons.

Stygian Stones in Diablo 4 are also tradeable, meaning defeating bosses in the Pit of Artificers isn't the only way to obtain them. You can also trade with other players, using gold or other items to acquire this item.

How to summon Tormented Echoes in Diablo 4 Season 4

You can summon the various Tormented bosses at their specific altars (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || Silver of time/YouTube)

You can summon the Tormented Echoes at their specific lair or altars in World Tier Torment. Certain other materials are required to summon these endgame bosses in addition to the Stygian Stones.

Here are the various materials required to summon the Tormented Echoes in Diablo 4 Season 4:

Tormented Echo of Varshan

Two Stygian Stones

Three Gurgling Heads

Three Blackened Femurs

Three Trembling Hands

Three Malignant Hearts

Tormented Echo of Andariel

Two Stygian Stones

Six Pincushioned Dolls

Six Sandscorched Shackles

Tormented Echo of Duriel

Two Stygian Stones

Six Mucus-Slick Eggs

Six Shards of Agony

Tormented Grigoire

Two Stygian Stones

15 Living Steel

Tormented Lord Zir

Two Stygian Stones

27 Exquisite Blood

Tormented Beast in the Ice

Two Stygian Stones

27 Distilled Fear

250 Distilled Fear

