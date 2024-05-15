Diablo 4: Necromancer leveling guide (Season 4 Loot)

Necromancer in Diablo 4 Season 4 is one of the easiest classes to level up due to its remarkable single-target damage, numerous crowd control abilities, and formidable undead army. You don't have to use a lot of abilities while playing this class. While this relaxed playstyle may appeal to some, it could be less captivating or enjoyable for other players.

This guide covers everything you need to know to level Necromancer in Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn, including which abilities to use, optimal Skill Tree leveling path, Book of the Dead upgrades, and stat priorities.

Necromancer leveling guide for Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn

Abilities and Skill Tree leveling path

Use the following abilities while leveling up Necromancer in Diablo 4:

Decrepify: Use this ability at the start of the combat to apply Slow and Damage Reduction debuffs on enemies.

Corpse Tendrils: Use this ability to inflict Slow and Vulnerable debuffs on enemies, along with stunning them.

Blood Surge: This is the primary damaging ability in the early game.

Army of the Dead: Use this ability throughout the battle whenever it's off cooldown to summon an undead army.

Use this ability throughout the battle whenever it's off cooldown to summon an undead army. Raise Skeleton: This ability must be on your skill bar for summoning a Skeletal army.

Golem: This ability must be on your skill bar for summoning a Golem.

Level your Skill Tree in the following order for Necromancer in Diablo 4:

Necromancer leveling path in Diablo 4 Season 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || d4builds.gg)

Book of the Dead

Types of Minions in the Book of the Dead (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || d4builds.gg)

The Book of the Dead Menu becomes accessible at Level 5, allowing you to select the types of Minions you wish to summon. Choose Defenders in Skeletal Warriors for enhanced defensive capabilities, Cold in Skeletal Mages for increased Vulnerable generation, and Iron in Golems as your primary source of damage.

Stat Priorities

Prioritize the following stats on your weapon (Two-Handed Scythe):

Attack Speed

Intelligence

Maximum Life

Vulnerable Damage

Critical Strike Damage

Here are essential stats for armor and jewelry:

Cooldown Reduction

Maximum Life

Intelligence

Resistance to All Elements

Armor

Critical Strike Chance

Attack Speed

Critical Strike Damage

Vulnerable Damage

Movement Speed

Golem Mastery

Skeletal Mage Mastery

Hellbent Commander

Legendary Aspects

Legendary Aspects can be imprinted on Rare or Legendary items to provide various powerful bonuses to your character. These can be acquired by completing specific dungeons around Sanctuary as you level up.

Here are the best Legendary Aspects for leveling Necromancer in Diablo 4:

Reanimation: Aldurwood dungeon in Scosglen.

Aldurwood dungeon in Scosglen. Grasping Veins: Corrupted Grotto dungeon in Kehjistan.

Corrupted Grotto dungeon in Kehjistan. Unyielding Commander's: Faceless Shrine dungeon in Hawezar.

Faceless Shrine dungeon in Hawezar. Blood-bathed: Hoarfrist Demise dungeon in Fractured Peaks.

Hoarfrist Demise dungeon in Fractured Peaks. Plunging Darkness: Rimescar Cavern in Fractured Peaks.

Rimescar Cavern in Fractured Peaks. Fastblood: Iron Hold dungeon in Hawezar.

Iron Hold dungeon in Hawezar. Disobedience: Halls of the Damned in Kehjistan.

