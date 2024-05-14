Diablo 4 Season 4: What's the best class in Loot Reborn?

As Season 4 begins in Diablo 4, it’s time to ask which class is going to stand out the most for “Loot Reborn.” This one was hard for me at first because I feel like a few of the classes show some promise. However, no matter what you’re doing and what you’re after in the upcoming season, it’s pretty clear that only one class is going to stand out from the rest of the pack, and that’s the Necromancer.

Fans of classes like Barbarian may not agree and may feel their favorite is the best Diablo 4 Season 4 class, and that’s perfectly fine. This is subjective, like all tiers, rankings, and discussions of power level.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Necromancer is easily Diablo 4’s best class for Season 4

The best class for D4 Season 4 is hands-down the Necromancer (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Necromancer has always been a decently powerful class in Diablo 4, but in Season 4, it shines in a way it never has before: Minion builds are not only playable, but they’re powerful. Anything you want to do in the game, the Necromancer’s going to have a few build options that are going to be top-tier.

In particular, Blight Necromancer Minions is going to be the absolute peak of the class, but there are going to be plenty of options. Most builds are going to be decent this season, but there isn’t a single class that I think got more out of the patch than Necromancer did.

Minions have the power they always should have in Diablo 4, making Season 4 the Season of the Necromancer. Your undead army will shred bosses, Pit waves, you name it.

It’s finally time for the Minion builds to stand on top. I think Barbarian is kind of close, in how many strong builds it has, but I don’t think any of them can top what Necro can do right now.

Even the Seasonal Journey is focused on Minion builds (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It helps that the Season Journey starting equipment is also built around Minion builds, making it viable to play from level 1 and forward. That’s yet another reason it’s such a powerful class. You will easily have access to decent equipment,

You don’t even have to go Minion! You could go Bone Spirit, Infinimist, Bone Spear, or any other Necromancer build you want - you won’t be disappointed. Some of these builds are a bit more skill-based, and don’t scale quite as hard as say, Minions do right now, but they are still incredible.

