Blizzard finally dropped the Season of Construct update and it's time to look into all Diablo 4 Season 3 classes ranked. The update introduced multiple buffs and nerfs to each class, making some classes stronger than others.

If you are looking to find the best Diablo 4 Season 3 classes, we've got you covered. We ranked every class in this article based on their difficulty, viability, speed, and leveling. However, it is important to note that classes at the bottom of the rankings are still playable, although they may require more effort and niche builds to succeed.

Best Diablo 4 Season 3 classes, ranked; which is the best class for Season of Construct?

5) Druid

Diablo 4 Season 3 Druid class (Image via Blizzard)

Unfortunately for Druid mains, the class still sits at the bottom of the list despite the changes introduced in Diablo 4 Season 3 classes. They are still very slow at leveling and are very weak during early to mid-game.

However, they have high survivability and are able to create great synergy with other classes, although these would only be noticeable in the end-game.

4) Rogue

Diablo 4 Season 3 Rogue class (Image via Blizzard)

Rogue was once the strongest class in the previous seasons, but changes introduced in Diablo 4 Season 3 classes brought some heavy nerfs for Rogue mains.

The update nerfed the Twisting Blades and other melee builds, and players are now forced to use ranged builds like the buffed Penetrating Shot. However, this build was nowhere near the power that Twisting Blades have, so this class is currently ranked low on this list.

3) Necromancer

Diablo 4 Season 3 Necromancer class (Image via Blizzard)

There haven't been massive changes for Necromancers this season, so they stay in the middle of the pack. They still have incredible leveling speed thanks to Bone Spear and Blood Surge, although their endgame power falls short compared to other classes. Bone Spirit has also been buffed for Necromancers, so players can experiment with it.

2) Sorcerer

Diablo 4 Season 3 Sorcerer class (Image via Blizzard)

Diablo 4 Season 3 introduced a big nerf to the Ball Lightning build, but Sorcerers are still pretty strong despite this. With the plethora of powerful build options to choose from, the nerf did not really affect the class much. They are still one of the best leveling classes in the game and the best kits to utilize in the end-game content.

1) Barbarian

Diablo 4 Season 3 Barbarian class (Image via Activision)

The Barbarian is currently the strongest pick among all Diablo 4 Season 3 classes. The Charge skill is finally buffed, addressing the leveling issues of this class in the past seasons. Barbarians have the best survivability from early to late game and also have the best tools to dominate end-game content. If you have been eager to try this class, now is the perfect time to do so.

