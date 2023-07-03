5 best sorcerer builds in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, the Sorcerer is one of the best classes to pick if you're into a challenging gameplay experience. They're known for their steep learning curve, which rewards you with a sense of achievement. There are three subclasses where you can master the elements of Ice, Fire, and Lightning Abilities, allowing you to have stylish combat mechanics and the ability to conjure and command the elements.

Additionally, every class in Diablo 4 has its own specific quest where you can unlock the class' unique specialization which helps in unlocking your character's full potential. With that said, if you are using a Sorcerer in the game and are looking for the best builds this class offers, this list is for you.

From Ice Shards to Elementalist, here are the 5 best builds for a Sorcerer in Diablo 4

1) Ice Shards Sorcerer

This Sorcerer Build is so strong that you can easily push through level 100 content. It has the ability to freeze everything in your path and deal massive damage to elite mobs and bosses. However, achieving this build in the early game can be quite challenging. Acquiring the needed aspects will allow you to dominate faster in Diablo 4. With that said, here are the must-have key skills to become the strongest Ice Sorcerer in the game.

First, you will need Elemental Dominance, which grants you maximum mana, and your main damage source is Destructive Ice Shards, as you can easily take down any foe because of its ability to cast five Ice Shards in a single cast that makes enemies vulnerable for two seconds.

2) Charged Bolts Sorcerer

The Chargebolt Build in Diablo 4 is the strongest build you can have for PvP combat, as it can immobilize enemies and deal massive damage at the same time. However, you will need the Staff of Lam Esen to make this build work.

Its Passive Ability, Charge-bolt Pierce, adds additional damage to your basic attacks and can easily cripple your enemies. Additionally, with the right Aspects and Glyphs, this build can even one-hit elite mobs and bosses, allowing you to dominate every world tier with ease.

3) Arc Lash Sorcerer

The Arc Lash Build in Diablo 4 is one of the best builds for beginners, where you can spam skills that will deal massive damage and can single-handedly carry the whole team in raids and dungeon exploration. You will need Glinting Arc Lash to have a faster cooldown rate, so you can keep on spamming skills to fry your enemies alive.

However, you will need to stun enemies as frequently as possible for this skill to have an effect because it can only reduce its cooldown after hitting a stunned enemy. Additionally, having Overflowing Energy can also help with your uptime, as it grants crackling energy to every hit and reduces shock skill cooldown by 0.1s and 0.25 against elites.

4) Flame Build Sorcerer

This is one of the best self-sustaining builds, as it can cast multiple skills that inflict damage on enemies and regenerate your lost mana. You will need to have Elemental Achievement; this passive skill grants you a faster cooldown for every lucky hit.

However, you will need to maximize this passive to utilize its effectiveness in combat. For your core skill, you will need to use Flickering Firebolt, as it can regenerate more mana upon impact and enable you to spam more fireballs. You will also need to have the Staff of Endless Rage to make this build complete, as it can cast a burst of three fireballs after every three hits, making a huge difference when using this build.

5) Elementalist Sorcerer

The Elemental Sorcerer in Diablo 4 is aimed at beginners, helping them grasp combat mechanics and properly utilize the skill tree. This build is great for world tiers 1 and 2, as it clears out mobs much faster and has survival capabilities lacking in other builds.

Additionally, it is considered the most balanced build, allowing you to progress through the campaign with ease. This has got your back in terms of burst damage, crowd control, and mana and health regeneration, easily turning the tides in combat. However, you will need the right timing and patience when using this build, as it can be immensely powerful if used properly.

Diablo 4 is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S.

Poll : 0 votes