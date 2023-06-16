Staff of Endless Rage in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique Effects, Affixes, and more

The Sorceror is turning out to be the most fun and popular class in Diablo 4 by far. With a unique variety of spells and skills in their arsenal, there are a lot of different build and playstyles that players will be able to customize the class into as they make their way through the various demon hordes of Sanctuary. The Sorceror has a lot of element-specific playstyles that she can go for.

However, if you are set on making a late-game Fire Mage, you will need to get your hands on the Unique item that will help you make the most of the build. One of the most powerful options for thise creation is the Staff of Endless Rage, which is an offensive item that will allow your Soreceress to clear out enemy mobs in the blink of an eye. It will allow your character to have massive AoE potential, while helping you deal with enemy players during PvP sessions as well.

Hence, today’s Diablo 4 guide will go over how you can get your hands on the Staff of Endless Rage, along with its Unique Effects and Affixes.

How to easily get the Sorceror’s Staff of Endless Rage in Diablo 4

The Staff of Endless Rage is one of the hardest items to come by. This is why there are many in the community who are having a rather rough time coming across it during their time in Diablo 4.

It’s one of the best Unique gears for Fire Mage builds. The only way of obtaining it in the game is via a drop from defeated elite enemies, or from Chests in the open world and dungeons after reaching World Tier 3 and unlocking the Nightmare Difficulty.

To be able to unlock the Nightmare Difficulty, you must beat the Cathedral of Light Capstone dungeon on Veteran mode.

As Diablo 4 has a randomized loot system, you will have to rely on a fair bit of RNG to be able to obtain the Unique item. However, you can significantly improve your chances of obtaining the Staff of Endless Rage by playing the game on World Tier 4.

The higher the difficulty, the more chances will be present of gaining a Unique drop.

Sorceror’s Staff of Endless Rage's Unique Effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

Here are the Unique Effects and Affixes that you will be able to use once you get your hands on the Staff of Endless Rage.

Unique Effects

Every 3rd cast of Fireball launches 2 additional projectiles.

Affixes

+Core Skill Damage

+Attack Speed for Fireball

+Lucky Hit: Slow Chance

+Ranks to Fireball

The Unique Effects and Affixes make the Staff of Endless Rage one of the most powerful offensive gears for Fire Mage PvE and PvP builds in Diablo 4.

