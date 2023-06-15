Aspect of Serration in Diablo 4: How to get, Legendary Key passive, and more

When it comes to making the most out of your Necromancer in Diablo 4, there is indeed a lot that you can do with some of the more unique Legendary Aspects in the game. While Diablo 4 does offer a variety Aspects as you make your way through Sanctuary, there are likely only a few of them that will fit your Necromancer’s build and playstyle.

Diablo @Diablo 🩸



#WorldBloodDonorDay You're barely using your blood, why not give it to someone who will put it to good use? 🩸 You're barely using your blood, why not give it to someone who will put it to good use? 🩸😈🩸#WorldBloodDonorDay https://t.co/1D8ZFLN3p2

If you’re making your Necromancer rely on Bone Skills, then the Aspect of Serration will be one of the best to slot it. It will allow your character to gain more critical strike damage on their Bone Skills by increasing it a certain amount with every Essence that you have gathered. It will go up until a max limit and is one of the best DPS aspects for the Necromancer in the game.

However, players are having a rather rough time getting their hands on the Aspect in the game, so today’s guide will go over how you can obtain the Aspect of Serration in Diablo 4.

Getting the Aspect of Serration in Diablo 4

The Aspect of Serration is one of the hardest Legendary Key passives to obtain in Diablo 4. You won't be able to get it by finishing dungeons, so it’s not something that you can add to your Codex of Power as you make your way through the narrative.

The only way to get the Aspect is to extract it from the Legendary Item that has it. You can get that item as a drop by clearing out some of the hardest challenges in the game, and once you have obtained it, you need to make your way to the Occultist, where you will be able to extract the Aspect and then Imprint it on another weapon.

Apart from receiving it as a monster or chest drop, you will also be able to obtain the Legendary item by investing Obols and purchasing gear from the Purveyor of Curiosities. There is a fair bit of RNG (Random Number Generation) involved with getting the Aspect, so you might have to grind a fair bit before finally obtaining it.

However, you will be able to significantly improve your chances by playing the game in World Tier 3 and World Tier 4. The higher the game difficulty, the more likely you are to get the rarest drops in Diablo 4.

Aspect of Serration Legendary Key passive in Diablo 4

As the Aspect of Serration is an offensive type, you will only be able to slot it in 1H and 2H weapons, along with Gloves, Rings, and Amulets.

Its Legendary Key passive reads:

The Ossified Essence Key Passive also increases the Critical Strike Damage of your Bone Skills by 1%[+] per Essence, up to [30-40]%[+]

This makes it one of the best offensive aspects for the Necromancer in the game.

Poll : 0 votes