5 Builds to try out in Diablo 4 Season of the Construct

If you want to know some great builds to try out in Diablo 4 Season of the Construct, we’ve got some ideas. With the season officially starting, we’ve got a pretty good idea of what could wind up being incredibly powerful. Of course, people are going to do a ton of experimenting throughout this season, so as things kick off, we’ll keep an eye out and update this if we find something else that’s far more interesting.

Some classes were harder to find a fun build for than others. At the end of the day, when it comes to trying builds in Diablo 4 Season of the Construct, you should play what looks interesting to you. Your Seneschal Companion should do a lot to help out in combat, so builds that seem weak may not be a few weeks down the road.

What builds to try out in Diablo 4 Season of the Construct

1) HOTA Barbarian

Hammer of the Ancients does not disappoint (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

One of my favorite builds, Hammer of the Ancients (HOTA) Barbarian, is one of the builds to try out in Diablo 4 Season of the Construct. I don’t think this powerful build is going anywhere. I was torn when it came to Barbarians, as they have so many great builds. I was torn between this and a Thorns build, which is still viable, but victory ultimately fell to the HOTA Barbarian.

HOTA Barbarian builds rage with Lunging Strike and dishes out tons of damage with Wrath of the Berserker. Season 3 buffed Charge, so that’s back on the menu, too. Of course, the big staple of the build is Hammer of the Ancients, which smashes everything in a set area for incredible amounts of damage. I believe it will be one of the best builds to try out in Diablo 4 Season of the Construct.

2) Lightning Storm Druid

Smash enemies with the power of nature (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Another class that was incredibly hard to pick builds for was Druid. It will continue to reign as a class with the most fun builds to try out in Diablo 4 Season of the Construct. However, I love the idea of Lightning Storm Druid in D4, so that’s what we’re going to focus on this time around.

Do you like hitting for giant numbers? Lightning Storm Druid is for you. It’s a Critical Strike build built around Lightning Storm, and the various passives buff it up. Whether you run Tempest Roar or not is up to you—some people choose it, and others don’t. This is a build designed to clear content quickly and violently. It’s huge amounts of AoE all the time.

3) Meteor Sorcerer

It was hard to pick a Sorcerer build for this list of builds to try out in Diablo 4 Season of the Construct for a whole other reason. Only a few Sorcerer builds really stand out right now, and Meteor Sorcerer appears to be on the rise. Since Meteor has been buffed for Season 3, it’s the right time to come back and look at this fun build.

The only thing this build really doesn’t excel at is boss kills. It can kill them, but it’s not as fast or efficient. This is definitely a speedfarming, AoE-clearing build. However, that could all change with the Senescal Companion, depending on what you can do with it. The name of the game here is to use the Wizard’s Meteor ability to immobilize foes and Devouring Blaze to slaughter groups of enemies at once.

4) Infinimist Necromancer

Whether you go crit or DOT, Infinist delivers (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sadly, there is still no real love for Pet Necromancers this season. However, there are still some great builds to try out in Diablo 4 Season of the Construct. This is easily one of the best Necro builds; end of discussion. It deals incredible damage, has a high survivability rate and crits, and still uses everyone’s favorite move: Corpse Explosion.

However, this is a build for people who like to gamble. It hinges on having a very high Lucky Hit rate and Decrepify, so you can nearly infinitely spam Blood Mist—hence the name. It’s a boss-killing, dungeon-clearing, speed-farming machine. This is what I’ll be playing in the coming season.

5) Twisting Blades Rogue

Twisting Blades fell off a bit, but it's still a great time (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Poor Rogues. While they’re definitely fun, agile, and neat, when it comes to overpowered builds, they’re getting the short end of the stick this season. However, I did find a few builds to try out in Diablo 4 Season of the Construct. If I had to pick my favorite, though, it would likely be Twisting Blades, though Rapid Fire and Rain of Arrows are both close seconds.

Sadly, Twisting Blades is no longer wildly overpowered, being nerfed slightly, but it’s still a viable, fun build to run. An incredibly powerful build built around Twisting Blades, it’s excellent at defeating even the strongest enemies quickly. If you’re into huge burst damage on individual targets, this is the move for you.

When it comes to builds to try out in Diablo 4 Season of the Construct, there are dozens you can go with. Season of the Construct begins on January 23, 2024, bringing a wealth of content to the game.