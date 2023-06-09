How to make the best "Barbarian Thorns" build in Diablo 4

The Barbarian Thorns build in Diablo 4 is one of the most fun, satisfying ways to play. With the right gear, stats, and abilities, you can smash through any content with the greatest of ease across Sanctuary. Several players have designed what they think the “best” build is, and a lot of them are pretty similar. They have quite a few things in common, and it’s easy for your average player to get into.

If you want to know what it takes to play a Barbarian Thorns build in Diablo 4, we’ll go over the major details. From noted skills, required gear, aspects, and stat priority, here’s what you need to know about this gameplay style.

How to play the Barbarian Thorns build in Diablo 4?

Barbarian Thorns builds in Diablo 4 are similar to other designs for this class - You want to whirlwind into a sea of enemies and come out safely on the other side. It’s a wild, but fun way to play. You drag a wave of enemies into whatever nearby elites exist and slaughter them. The gameplay loop for the Barbarian class is nice and simple.

Load up on shouts: Rally Cry, War Cry, Challenging Shout

Activate Wrath of the Berserker

Channel Whirlwind

Cast Iron Skin if you get low on HP

This build came courtesy of Mattjestic, who has played a significant amount of Barbarian Thorns in Diablo 4. The build in discussion uses the 2H Axe Technique from the Expertise system on a Barbarian. This makes enemies who are Vulnerable take far more damage, and that’s easy to do in this build.

It’s simple - use your shouts, activate Wrath, and spin through everything and win. Yes, it’s incredibly simple. However, you need at least one piece of gear to really make it go - Razorplate. It can give up to 10,000 Thorns damage, making it a must-have.

You combine this with the Razorflare Legendary Aspect, to turn your Thorns damage into an AOE affect to devastate groups of enemies. Even though Gohr’s Grips were nerfed, you can still play and succeed as a Barbarian Thorns build in Diablo 4.

Stats and skills for Barbarian Thorns build in Diablo 4

While we do not have the specific order of what skills you should get for leveling, we have the appropriate options you need for Barbarian Thorns builds in Diablo 4. These are the most important when you are playing this build.

Barbarian skills

Lunging Strike (1), Enhanced Lunging Strike (1)

Whirlwind (5), Enhanced Whirlwind (1), Furious Whirlwind (1)

Pressure Point (3)

Rallying Cry (1), Enhanced Rallying Cry (1), Tactical Rallying Cry (1)

Iron Skin (1), Enhanced Iron Skin (1), Strategic Iron Skin (1)

Challenging Shout (1), Enhanced Challenging Shout (1), Strategic Challenging Shout (1)

Imposing Presence (3)

Outburst (1), Tough as Nails (3)

War Cry (1), Enhanced War Cry (1), Mighty War Cry (1)

Booming Voice (3), Guttural Yell (3), Raid Leader (1)

Aggressive Resistance (3), Prolific Fury

Pit Fighter (3), No Mercy (2)

Hamstring (1)

Thick Skin (1), Defensive Stance

Wrath of the Berserker (1), Prime Wrath of the Berserker (1), Supreme Wrath of the Berserker (1)

Unconstrained (1)

The Barbarian Thorns build in Diablo 4 needs plenty of Crit Damage, CDR, Damage Reduction from Close Enemies, Dodge, and Move Speed. These are the stats that are most important, but what you need will vary depending on what gear slot you’re looking at.

Ideal stats

2H Weapon: Crit Damage > Damage to Close Enemies > Core Skill Damage

Crit Damage > Damage to Close Enemies > Core Skill Damage Gloves: Crit Damage > Whirlwind > Crit Chance > All Stats

Crit Damage > Whirlwind > Crit Chance > All Stats Amulet: CDR > Max Resource >Resource Cost Reduction > Ultimate Damage

CDR > Max Resource >Resource Cost Reduction > Ultimate Damage Rings: Crit Chance > Crit Damage > Damage to Close Enemies > Vulnerable Damage

Crit Chance > Crit Damage > Damage to Close Enemies > Vulnerable Damage Helmet: CDR > Max Life > All Stats > Damage while Berserking

CDR > Max Life > All Stats > Damage while Berserking Chest: Damage Reduction from Close Enemies > Damage REduction while Fortified > Damage Reduction > Ranks to Challenging Shout

Damage Reduction from Close Enemies > Damage REduction while Fortified > Damage Reduction > Ranks to Challenging Shout Legs: Dodge > Damage Reduction > Max Life > Damage Reduction

Dodge > Damage Reduction > Max Life > Damage Reduction Boots: Move Speed > Dodge > All Stats > Elemental Resistance

Gem stats

Weapons: Emerald (Crit Damage to Vulnerable)

Emerald (Crit Damage to Vulnerable) Armor: Sapphire (Damage Reduction while Fortified)

Sapphire (Damage Reduction while Fortified) Jewelry: Skull (Armor)

When you reach the Paragon Board, your path might vary. Even with that, there are some ideal sockets you must have as a Barbarian Thorns player in Diablo 4. You want Exploit, Marshal, Disembowel, and Undaunted.

The Barbarian Thorns build in Diablo 4 may make you worry from time to time. You’ll be mashing through huge packs of enemies, after all. Don’t worry, though. Just keep calm, and Whirlwind through these enemies, and success will be yours.

