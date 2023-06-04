How to complete every class specialization quest in Diablo 4

Class specialization quests in Diablo 4 offer something new and useful to every class. Essentially, it's a way to power up your class and pick up a new feature that you didn’t have access to earlier on in the game. Where and what you can do varies for each class, but these are incredibly important if you want to be as strong as possible. The enemies of Sanctuary are many, but if you take the time to complete your Class specialization quests when you have them, you'll be better off.

In this article, we’ll cover each class in the game, what the quest is and requires, and what you receive as a reward for doing so. As such, class specialization quests are one of the best activities for your Diablo 4 characters.

All class specialization quests in Diablo 4

1) Barbarian - Masters of Battle

Unlocked: Level 15

Level 15 Quest Location: Dry Steppes

Dry Steppes Ability: Weapon Technique

Weapon Technique is an incredibly powerful ability for the Barbarian class in Diablo 4. Upon hitting level 15, you can travel to Ked Bardu (Dry Steppes), where you must speak to Forgemaster Kerdi to begin the quest. If you don’t know this location, you can find it on your world map.

You’ll be tasked with finding Katra, in a blue area in the Wayward Plains. This location isn’t too large, so it should be easy enough. To make it easier, she’s standing on a ridge in the middle of this area. Inform her of your desire to join the Oxen Tribe in Diablo 4.

The next step is to head north to the large blue circle. Kill 30 bandits and 20 wildlife while you're there. Basically, you just have to murder the red dots you find on the mini-map and then head to the cave entrance in the west. After you ask Katra “What is in this cave?”, you’ll enter and defeat the Beast of the Steppes. You can ignore the shadows it creates and just focus on the main Diablo 4 quest objective.

Bring its head to Katra and report back to Forgemaster Kerdi in the Dry Steppes to end the quest. Weapon Technique allows you to choose a Weapon Expertise effect that applies to all of your attacks, whether that weapon is equipped or not.

2) Druid - Spirits of the Lost Grove

Unlocked: Level 15

Level 15 Quest Location: Scosglen

Scosglen Ability: Spirit Animals

This quest is generally completed later on, as it requires you to conquer Stronghold Tur Dulra in Scosglen before tackling this Diablo 4 class specialization quest. Once you do that, speak to the Druid Ardreth in the lower part of Tul Dulra.

You will be tasked with going to the Shrine of the Spirit Lord, just to the southeast. Interact with the Ancient Druid Stones and Altar to summon the Spirit Lord. Speak to Gathlen, the Tormented Spirit Lord here.

You need to head to Fainne, the Abandoned Grove in the northeast, and defeat the Goatmen here with whatever abilities you prefer. Additionally, you must slay Gorefeast before freeing this Spirit Lord. You can then return to Ardreth and mount the Skull of the Stag Lord on the altar in Diablo 4.

Spirit Animals allows you to use a series of passive boons, one from each of the animal spirits. This requires investing spirit points, which you'll start to receive at level 15 from defeating enemies in Diablo 4.

3) Necromancer - Call of the Underworld

Unlocked: Level 25

Level 25 Quest Location: Fractured Peaks

Fractured Peaks Ability: Golem Summon

Call of the Underworld grants the Necromancer class the powerful Golem summon for the Book of the Dead. Once you’re level 25, you can begin this quest in the Western Ways of the Fractured Peaks.

Maltorious is the person you must speak to before heading into the blue circle on the map. Defeat enemies and pick up Unbroken Bones that they drop. You’ll need 12 of these items, which shouldn't take too long to obtain.

You’ll need to travel to a nearby cave next, specifically the Bitter Cave. To progress, players will need the Vile Artifact known as the Jar of Souls. Interact with the Jar and “fill” it by slaying the Vengeful Spirits that lurk nearby.

This will bring Maltorious to the cave, allowing you to wrap this easy quest up. You now have the ability to make your first Golem type using the Book of the Dead. It’s one of the Necromancer’s most powerful abilities, with several Legendary Aspects making use of it.

4) Rogue - True Potential

Unlocked: Level 15

Level 15 Quest Location: Fractured Peaks

Fractured Peaks Ability: Specialization System

In Menestad, Leyrana will guide you through the Rogue’s class quest to unlock the Specialization System. After chatting with her, you’ll head to the designated area on the map. You’ll find a corpse you need to interact with, between a pair of traversal points (jumping sections).

Once you do this, take the right traversal point and go east to interact with another corpse on your Rogue. This one’s near a cliff to the southwest, so it’s not too hard to locate. You’ll want to go to the Forsaken Quarry dungeon next.

Leyrana waits here, and after some dialogue, she’ll let you know what you’re looking for within. Dive into the dungeon and get to the first section. You’ll find a locked door that will only open when you kill everyone in the first area.

Get through the locked door and follow the path to Bakira’s Shattered Soul. When you interact with the corpse nearby, a mini-boss fight will begin in this Diablo 4 quest. There’s nothing threatening about Bakira, so you can simply defeat it with your best abilities and move on.

Speaking to Leyrana will complete the quest, granting you the Specialization System and Bakira’s Sting Dagger. Using Basic Skills builds up combo points, and depending on which Core Skill you use, a variety of different effects can occur, making it incredibly useful to have.

5) Sorcerer - Legacy of the Magi

Unlocked: Level 15

Level 15 Quest Location: Fractured Peaks

Fractured Peaks Ability: Enchantment Slots

Sorcerer has a pretty interesting quest in Diablo 4. You’ll want to teleport to the Nevesk Waypoint and head back to where you started at the beginning of the game. You’ll head back here and find Mordarin to the southwest of the Desolate Highlands.

You must head to Lost Archives, a dungeon to the northwest of here. Keep an eye out on the mini-map for skull icons on your map. You’ll find a pair of Demonic Vanguard to defeat. This will unlock the area that you’re after - the location of the Forgotten Codex.

Deep within the Halls of Knowledge, you’ll find a chest that contains the Codex. You must then head back to Mordarin and enter the Abandoned Shack. One more battle awaits after you light the braziers in this tiny area. Defeat a few waves of demons and you’ll be done with the quest.

Enchantment Slots allow you to enchant any skill you have (except Ultimates) to give them a wide series of passives or other benefits. It’s an extremely powerful way to enhance your powers as a Sorcerer in Diablo 4.

At the moment, these are the only class specialization quests in Diablo 4. As newer characters come to the game, more quests could be added in the future. You can also read our review of the game here, where we call it a masterpiece.

Poll : 0 votes