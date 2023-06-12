The best Whirlwind Barbarian build in Diablo 4

The world of Diablo 4 is filled with monsters of all kinds. You will need a strong character if you want to get through quickly. One that can tank damage while hitting back hard is ideal, as it will give you sustainability and offensive pressure. The Barbarian class has been deemed entirely credible in these aspects by the playerbase since the game's release on June 6, 2023.

A specific kind of Barbarian build, called the Whirlwind Barbarian, has risen in popularity among Diablo 4 players because of its ability to storm through enemies and go from dungeon to dungeon. Here is a guide on how you, too, can get it.

The best skills for Whirlwind Barbarian in Diablo 4

As you level up your Barbarian, you will want to invest in the following skill categories to get the strongest Whirlwind Barbarian in the game:

Lunging Strike - Enhanced Lunging Strike - Combat Lunging Strike

Whirlwind (x5) - Enhanced Whirlwind - Violent Whirlwind -

Rallying Cry (x5) - Enhanced Rallying Cry - Tactical Rallying Cry

Challenging Shout (x4) - Enhanced Challenging Shout - Tactical Challenging Shout

War Cry (x5) - Enhanced War Cry - Power War Cry

Wrath of the Berserker - Prime Wrath of the Berserker - Supreme Wrath of the Berserker

Imposing Presence (x3)

Martial Vigor (x3)

Unbridled Rage

Pit Fighter (x3)

Booming Voice (x3)

Guttural Yell (x3)

Aggressive Resistance (x3)

Prolific Fury (x3)

Slaying Strike (x3)

Steps to effectively use Whirlwind Barbarian skills in Diablo 4

With the Barbarian's Whirlwind build, you will want to start by activating Rallying Cry, War Cry, and Challenging Shout to get the necessary boosts. Next, you must use Frenzy to build your Fury. This should allow you to activate Whirlwind and use it until all the enemies around you die, or you run out of Fury.

You must repeat this process, generating and using Fury to use Whirlwind optimally. When you feel like you are being overwhelmed by enemies, turn on Wrath of the Berserker and follow the process mentioned above to destroy any enemies in your path easily.

The best technique for Whirlwind Barbarian in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 gives each of its classes of characters a specific skill. Under that, Barbarians get access to their own Arsenal System. Each of these weapons has a different Expertise rank, granting additional passive benefits. Upon reaching level 15, you can select a specific Expertise and turn it into a Technique, which will apply a set of bonuses to all the weapons you are using.

For the Whirlwind Barbarian, the recommended technique is the Two-Handed Sword Expertise, which turns 20% of the dealt damage into Bleed damage which can be devastating for the enemies, letting you cut through them quickly.

What are the best Aspects for Whirlwind Barbarian in Diablo 4?

You can find many Aspects as you explore the Side Dungeons or through Legendary Drops in Diablo 4, which can make your gear extremely strong. Here is a list of recommended Aspects for your Whirlwind Barbarian build, as well as where you can find them:

Aspect of Ancestral Echoes (Ancient Reservoir - Hawezar)

(Ancient Reservoir - Hawezar) Aspect of Berserk Fury (Legendary Drop)

(Legendary Drop) Aspect of Echoing Fury (Sirocco Caverns - Kehjistan)

(Sirocco Caverns - Kehjistan) Aspect of Limitless Rage (Legendary Drop)

(Legendary Drop) Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind (Garan Hold - Scosglen)

(Garan Hold - Scosglen) Aspect of Anemia (Kor Dragan Barracks - Fractured Peaks)

(Kor Dragan Barracks - Fractured Peaks) Edgemaster's Aspect (Oldstones - Scosglen)

(Oldstones - Scosglen) Bold Chieftain's Aspect (Legendary drop)

What are the best Attributes for Whirlwind Barbarian in Diablo 4?

Much of the Whirlwind Barbarian's power lies in brute forcing its way out of problematic situations. Therefore, investing in your Strength stat will be helpful as it will strengthen all your offenses.

Apart from Strength, you will want to invest in stuff that boosts your Willpower, which will help you generate more Fury, which will reflect how long you can keep using Whirlwind, cutting down enemies.

What are the best Gems for Whirlwind Barbarian in Diablo 4?

Rubies and Topaz are the best-suited Gems for the Whirlwind Barbarian. While Rubies help boost Fury Generation, Topaz makes you tankier by decreasing the damage you take from enemies. With these put together, you will be a force to be reckoned with.

This Whirlwind Barbarian build will generate excellent value for you as you go through the gates of Hell in Diablo 4.

