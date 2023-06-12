The best Barbarian Bleed build in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 offers a bunch of robust classes like Rogue, Sorcerer, Druid, Necromancer, and Barbarian, with each consisting of many varied skills and abilities. The game pits you against myriad enemy types that can be challenging if you don’t resort to a certain build, especially on higher difficulty levels. One potent choice is the Barbarian Bleed, which you can use if you prefer close-range combat.

Barbarians are ideal for dealing bleeding damage to foes, which is an effective strategy to use not only in instances with multiple enemies but also against some bosses and elite enemies. It is, therefore, imperative to focus on the right set of skills and other gameplay mechanics like Aspects and Gems to craft this build.

What is the Barbarian Bleed build in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 encourages you to experiment with a variety of builds along your journey in the world of Sanctuary. There are many activities like main quests, side missions, dungeons, and others that are perfect playgrounds to test your builds. The Barbarian is ideal if you like to slay your foes at close range.

As the name implies, the Barbarian Bleed build focuses on inflicting bleed damage on your adversaries, which in turn keeps depleting their health for a short span of time. This can significantly weaken your foes, making them vulnerable to your next attack. Before delving into it, feel free to check out a different Barbarian build that is focused on PvE.

What are the best skills to use with this build in Diablo 4?

The following are the best active skills to use:

Rend

Rallying Cry

Death Blow

Flay

Lunging Strike

Wrath of the Berserker (Ultimate skill)

Rend is the most important skill to check out since not only does it enable you to cleave foes, but also deals a certain percentage of bleeding damage to them. Since you will be susceptible to surrounding enemies, it is a good move to invest in Rallying Cry as it significantly boosts your movement speed and resource generation.

Flay is another attack that deals bleeding damage to your enemies for a short span of time. After dealing sufficient bleeding damage, you can follow it up by using Lunging Strike. It enables your in-game character to jump ahead and hit a foe, dealing a considerable amount of damage in the process.

Do try to have Death Blow on your side since it grants a chance at a fatal strike when damaging the enemy. Furthermore, if they die, then the cooldown will be reset. Wrath of the Berserker is the ultimate skill that not only grants you Berserking and Unstoppable status, but also extends the Berserking period for a few seconds if the damage is dealt using basic skills.

Which passive skills work best with Barbarian Bleed build in Diablo 4?

Try out these passive skills with the Bleed build:

Imposing Presence

Tough as Nails

Prolific Fury

Cut to the Bone

Thick Skin

Imposing Presence is a potent defensive skill that offers some percentage of Maximum Life to your character. If you resort to Thorns in Diablo 4, then you can opt for the Tough as Nails skill, which boosts the number of Thorns. Furthermore, in instances wherein an enemy lands a hit on you, a certain percentage of your Thorns will deal some bleeding damage to them.

Since you will be relying on Berserking for the most part, it is a great idea to invest in Prolific Fury. It strengthens your Fury generation in instances of Berserking. Cut to the Bone is essential to obtain since it offers increased damage from bleeding effects to foes that are impacted by vulnerable debuff.

Also, consider having Thick Skin passive skill, wherein you have a chance to gain some percentage of your base life in the form of Fortify whenever you take direct damage.

What are the best Aspects to use with this Diablo 4 build?

When you finalize your skills, do not forget to explore the Legendary Aspects as they are robust stat boosts that can be applied to your gear and weapons. Feel free to peruse this comprehensive guide, which covers all Barbarian Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4.

Consider the following Aspects with this Diablo 4 build:

Aspect of Anemia: In instances of dealing direct damage to bleeding adversaries, you have an increased chance of stunning them for a short while.

In instances of dealing direct damage to bleeding adversaries, you have an increased chance of stunning them for a short while. Iron Blood Aspect: You will be granted some damage reduction if there are enemies afflicted with bleeding around you.

You will be granted some damage reduction if there are enemies afflicted with bleeding around you. Aspect of Berserk Ripping: You gain a chance to deal some bleeding damage under the condition that you have dealt some direct damage to the foe while Berserking.

You gain a chance to deal some bleeding damage under the condition that you have dealt some direct damage to the foe while Berserking. Aspect of the Crowded Sage: It enables you to heal your Life (per second basis) whenever you are close to an enemy. More enemies in your vicinity lead to recuperating more Life.

Which Gems can be used with this build in Diablo 4?

You can try out the following Gems with this build:

Ruby: When it is socketed on an armor piece, you get an increase in Maximum Life.

When it is socketed on an armor piece, you get an increase in Maximum Life. Amethyst: When used on a weapon, it enables you to do more damage over time.

There are many possible combinations of skills and aforementioned systems that you can experiment with to create your own unique builds in Diablo 4. If you prefer to explore a different class altogether, feel free to peruse this guide highlighting the Lightning Sorcerer build.

