Where to find Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4

Crushed Beast Bones are one of Diablo 4’s most important resource. These drops can feel rare and hard to find, but with a bit of knowledge, there are spots you can try to farm them in. Since they are useful for upgrading your health potions, you’re going to need them at various times throughout your adventure on Sanctuary. Provided you care about healing as much as possible, you’re going to need this item to drop frequently.

While Crushed Beast Bones drop off of several enemy types, they can still feel annoyingly rare in Diablo 4. Thankfully there are some spots on the map where you can grind through enemies faster, and have a solid chance at unlocking this item.

How to farm Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4

Crushed Beast Bones are a rare drop from any type of beast enemy. This includes Werebears, Bears, and interestingly enough, Spiders. However, when it comes to the eight-legged creatures, they tend to drop more frequently from the larger varieties of arachnids in Diablo 4. You can find these enemies virtually everywhere on the map, but there are easier ways to farm the resource.

Unfortunately, they don’t drop frequently in the Forgotten Peaks. You’ll want to explore more challenging areas, like Scosglen and Dry Steppes. Travel through these zones and slaughter all the beasts you find to have a shot at finding Crushed Beast Bones, regardless of your character class in Diablo 4.

One of the best places to farm them is Scosglen’s Highland Wilds as the Crushed Beast Bones appear to have a pretty high chance to drop here. I recommend running a loop around this area, particularly the part of the map that’s connected to the teleporter.

Interestingly enough, you can also find them in some treasure chests. When clearing the cellar area, it’s not uncommon to see four or five Crushed Beast Bones in your first sweep.

Examples of cellars to clear

Frosty Mine (Sarkova Pass)

Flooded Mine (Western Tunnels, Dobrev Taiga)

Disturbed Grave (South of Kyovashad)\

Many players have said the Flooded Mine is one of the best places to farm them, though several cellars throughout Diablo 4 can provide you with this resource. If you don’t get any, leave the cellar and come back in 2-3 minutes to try your luck again.

The worst part about farming this item in Diablo 4 is that it simply has a low drop rate. The monsters aren’t hard - getting lucky is the difficult part. The easiest solution is to either grind specific areas where you find lots of beasts (Scosglen in particular) or to repeat certain cellars over and over.

Exploring the map and killing beasts will also help you find other objectives, which makes it easier to get your Renown rewards in Diablo 4. There’s one final area that’s fantastic for farming Crushed Beast Bones in Scosglen.

You’ll find it in an area near the Whispering Pines dungeon and can see the location in the image above. There’s a boss that spawns in there, that’s Level 35. Look for the fiery, lava area, for an Elite named Gaspar Stilbian. He’s remarkably easy to kill, and he drops five of the necessary bones when he dies.

If he’s not there, wait a few minutes, and he should respawn in. If you don’t see the bones on the ground, check your inventory and they should already be there. He is supposed to drop them every time.

