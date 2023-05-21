How long will it take to reach Max Level (100) with your character in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is gearing up to be one of the biggest RPG launches this year. Franchise fans expect to spend hours mid-maxing their characters in the title to take on some of the hardest late-game challenges. The new entry will feature a tonne of world bosses along with Nightmare dungeons. The latter will be significantly more challenging to complete when compared to some of the base content.

However, to be able to take on these challenges effectively, players will first need to max out the levels on their characters along with unlocking new Paragon Boards and abilities.

This is one of the reasons why many in the community are curious to know how long it will take them to reach the maximum level for their character in Diablo 4.

What is the Diablo 4 level cap and how long does it take to reach it

To reach the max level cap in Diablo 4, which is level 100, players will likely take an average of over 150 hours. However, if one is looking to max out every single class in the game, it will take them significantly more than 750 hours. This is only if Blizzard is not adding more classes in the future, which is highly unlikely.

What will be the fastest way to reach level 100 with a class in Diablo 4?

One of the ways to be able to reduce the time taken to max one character in the game will be to invest money to unlock the premium battle pass in the game. Then they should use the XP boost that is rewarded in certain tiers to increase the amount of XP gained.

Every seasonal battle pass in Diablo 4 will cost around 1000 Platinum, costing $9.99 in real-world currency. However, there is also an Accelerated version which offers 20 tier skips and one exclusive cosmetic reward, which go for 2,800 Platinum or around $24.99.

Along with cosmetics, emotes, and possibly mounts, the battle pass also offers platinum and XP boot. These XP boosts will be crucial to lessen the time it takes to max the level for your characters.

To be able to unlock the battle pass tiers, players will be required to get their hands on Favors, which is another core currency. Favors can be earned by completing dungeons, World Quests, defeating World Bosses and completing the main narrative.

