The best Lightning Sorcerer build in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 offers interesting classes like Druid, Rogue, Necromancer, Barbarian, and Sorcerer. Each of these have a plethora of skills within them that can vary your combat experience in many ways. Furthermore, there are several intricate mechanics in the game that can further aid you in crafting robust builds like the Lightning Sorcerer one.

With the right combination of skills, this build can enable you to destroy hordes of enemies effortlessly from long range. Apart from skills, other systems like Gems, Enchantments, Aspects, and more need to be considered when creating a particular build, each of which will be discussed in this guide.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

What is the Lightning Sorcerer build in Diablo 4?

Choosing a class in Diablo 4 is an enticing experience since each has something unique to offer. Sorcerers are ideal if you prefer to mow down enemies from a distance by leveraging elemental powers like frost, shock, and fire.

The Lightning Sorcerer build will enable you to focus on unleashing lightning attacks on enemies and simultaneously staying mobile in the battle to avoid incoming damage. Alternatively, you can peruse this guide which covers a different PvE-oriented Sorcerer build.

Best skills for the Lightning Sorcerer build in Diablo 4

You can rely on the following active skills for this build:

Arc Lash

Chain Lightning

Teleport

Lightning Spear

Unstable Currents (Ultimate attack)

Arc Lash is the skill you must opt for since it deals significant lightning damage to foes, and after every ten uses, it has the potential to stun all the adversaries for a few seconds. Investing in Chain Lightning is also beneficial, which erupts a lightning strike in a chained manner and alternates between hitting you (it always gives priority to the enemy) and your foes up to six times.

Teleport is a dependable skill that enables you to evade enemy attacks by teleporting you to a different location. After arriving at your destination, you deal additional damage to everyone. While not necessary, you can even try out the Lightning Spear skill, which shoots out lightning bolts, each dealing some damage to foes.

Oricalle: Gunnthrá Era @Oricalle Just completed Act 1 of Diablo 4! Really loving the game and my Lightning Sorcerer so far. I'm not a big fan of Lightning Spear, but the other skills feel great to use and I think I've settled pretty well into this Chain Lightning build. Just completed Act 1 of Diablo 4! Really loving the game and my Lightning Sorcerer so far. I'm not a big fan of Lightning Spear, but the other skills feel great to use and I think I've settled pretty well into this Chain Lightning build. https://t.co/ZcMUA3mFE3

Consider the Unstable Currents ultimate skill, which empowers your character with a lightning surge lasting a few seconds. Furthermore, you also get the provision of a random Mastery Shock, Conjuration, or a Core Skill, which gets cast automatically.

Which passive skills work well with this Diablo 4 Sorcerer build?

Try out these sets of passive skills for the Lightning Sorcerer build:

Coursing Currents

Elemental Dominance

Devastation

Elemental Attunement

Conduction

Since you will be relying a lot on shock-based skills, you can opt for Coursing Currents, which boosts the critical chance when you resort to shock skills like Arc Lash, but it resets when a critical strike is landed on any foe. Elemental Dominance is perfect for this build since it increases damage dealt from core skills like Chain Lightning, provided it has been cast using more than 50 Mana.

Devastation enhances your maximum Mana. You can also consider the passive skill Elemental Attunement which assists you in resetting the cooldown period of defensive skills like Teleport. Do note that this can trigger only once in every ten seconds.

When you land critical strikes with shock skills with Conduction passive ability enabled, you get a significant boost to movement speed for a few seconds. It is important to note that you will need at least one point invested in Coursing Currents passive skill.

What are the best Enchantments for Lightning Sorcerer in Diablo 4?

Sorcerers are unique in the sense that they have the provision of Enchantments, which allows you to slot more skills. You can unlock it after completing the Legacy of the Magi quest (you must reach level 15).

Following are the best Enchantments for this build:

Ball Lightning

Arc Lash

Ball Lightning allows you to trigger a static form of Ball Lightning, provided the enemy is hit by a critical strike. Arc Lash stuns the enemies surrounding you for a few seconds in case you resort to a cooldown.

Which Aspects are ideal for this build in Diablo 4?

Apart from skills and Enchantments, you must not ignore Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4, which provide great bonuses and effects that can enhance your build in the long run.

These are the Aspects that can work well with this build:

Aspect of Efficiency: Whenever you cast a basic skill like Arc Lash or Spark, it will decrease the Mana required to use the next core skill.

Whenever you cast a basic skill like Arc Lash or Spark, it will decrease the Mana required to use the next core skill. Rapid Aspect: It offers a boost to basic skill attack speed.

It offers a boost to basic skill attack speed. Aspect of the Expectant: Whenever you attack a foe using a basic skill, you will deal more damage upon the next core skill used.

Whenever you attack a foe using a basic skill, you will deal more damage upon the next core skill used. Aspect of Control: It enables you to deal additional damage to stunned, frozen, or immobilized adversaries.

Which Gems to use with the Lightning Sorcerer build in Diablo 4?

Use the following gems with this Diablo 4 build:

Skull: When used on a weapon, it enables you to regenerate some health on killing.

When used on a weapon, it enables you to regenerate some health on killing. Diamond: You obtain increased elemental resistance upon slotting it on jewelry.

You obtain increased elemental resistance upon slotting it on jewelry. Ruby: You can use this gem on any of your armor pieces to increase the Maximum Life of your character.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming

The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do.

@Diablo @Blizzard_Ent #Diablo4 is here, and the forces of Hell begin to overwhelm Sanctuary again!The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do. #Diablo4 is here, and the forces of Hell begin to overwhelm Sanctuary again! The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do.@Diablo @Blizzard_Ent https://t.co/JzUw3EnGG5

Diablo 4 encourages frequent experimentation with various skills and gameplay mechanics to adapt to the challenges you face in the world of Sanctuary. Hence, you can tweak the aforementioned build in many ways to craft your own. If you prefer a different class, peruse this guide on the best Summoner Necromancer build.

Poll : 0 votes