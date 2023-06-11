How to craft Royal Gems in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has seven different variants of gems, all of which have their own unique magical abilities. You can use them in your character’s build to greatly enhance certain attributes. If you have been following the franchise for a long time, you will know that a major portion of gameplay was focused on gems in Diablo 3. However, that is not the case for this installment.

As gems only act as modifiers in Diablo 4, you have the liberty to explore and enjoy the environment without having to stress about them. The different types of gems and their uses in the game are as follows:

Rubies improve the physical strength of your character.

Diamonds generate shields for your character.

Skulls replenish the health of your character.

Sapphires enhance the intelligence and fantastical abilities of your character.

Emeralds amplify the agility of your character.

Amethysts increase the endurance of your character.

Topazes increase the spiritual energy of your character. This means that your character will have improved resource generation.

Here's how you can craft Royal gems in Diablo 4

The gems in Diablo 4 come in varying degrees of rarity and quality, namely Crude, Chipped, Normal, Flawless, and Royal. The Royal variant, as the name suggests, includes the highest-quality gems you can obtain in the game. It also guarantees the best statistics and bonuses for any item on your character upon application.

When crafting gems, you have to follow a certain recipe. For instance, a higher rarity of a particular gem requires three gems of the preceding rarity. So, if you want to craft one Normal gem, you will need three Chipped gems.

Similarly, in order to craft one Royal gem, you must own a minimum of three Flawless gems. However, there's a small catch. You will also need an additional 50000 gold for this particular upgrade.

Once you fulfill all the requirements, you should have no problem crafting a Royal gem. Approach a Jeweler NPC as the final step. They provide a wide range of services, including gem crafting and quality upgrades.

Royal gems are a part of late-to end-game content in Diablo 4, and they become available once you reach level 60. Beyond level 50, the challenges in the game become difficult to complete, so you have to be dedicated and consistent in your run to get your hands on the coveted Royal gems.

