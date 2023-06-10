How to craft Flawless Gems in Diablo 4?

Gems in Diablo 4 are precious jewels that have magical properties instilled in them. These are valuable, but they do drop in plenty, so you won’t be starved to get your hands on some of them in-game. If you have been a long-time fan of the Diablo series, you will know that in previous titles like Diablo Immortal, you would have to focus on these gems more than anything else. The level of your gems solely dictated your degree of damage and resonance in the game.

The same is not the case for the current franchise iteration, as you cannot leverage the gems entirely. In Diablo 4, gems function only as modifiers. They have the ability to enhance certain attributes of your character: strength, dexterity, weapon damage, and vitality, being a few.

What are the different types of gems in Diablo 4?

This current installment of Diablo comes with 7 different variants of gems:

Rubies: These can enhance your character’s physical strength

Diamonds: These can help in barrier generation

Skulls: These help to regenerate your character’s health

Sapphires: These improve your character’s intelligence and magical potential

Emeralds: These help enhance your character’s agility and other abilities in combat

Amethysts: These bolster your character’s health and endurance

Topazes: These amplify your character’s spiritual energy, enhancing its resource generation and elemental resistance.

All the gems mentioned above are available to you in varying degrees of quality. The higher the quality of your acquired gem, the better enhancements you will get. You will come across crude, chipped, normal, flawless, and royal gems in increasing order of their quality. It is important to note that these represent only the quality of the different gem variants, not their type.

A higher-quality gem will guarantee higher bonuses for the attribute that is associated with it. However, it is not an easy feat to get your hands on the highest-quality gems.

How can you craft flawless gems in Diablo 4?

Flawless gems will unlock for you once you reach level 50, but you can only craft them after reaching level 60 in Diablo 4. Progressing through the game past level 50 is a mammoth task as the challenges become exponentially more difficult.

Flawless gems are among the highest quality and come second only to royal gems. They add some of the best statistics to your character, and it is rightly described as late-game content.

To craft high-quality gems in the game, you must seek assistance from the Jeweler NPC. These NPCs provide various services, including crafting high-quality gems from crude ones, fitting the gems into your equipment of choice on your character, and much more.

You will need three gems of a lower grade to craft one of a higher rarity. Essentially, three chipped gems can be upgraded to one normal gem, and in turn, three normal gems will make one flawless gem.

