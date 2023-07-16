All cities in the Sanctuary in Diablo 4

There are many different locations in Diablo 4. The world of Sanctuary has many dangerous strongholds and dungeons where it seems like everything is trying to kill you as soon as you step foot inside them. You will definitely encounter plenty of dangerous places in Sanctuary where you'll need to tread carefully if you still want to leave alive.

Despite being a very dangerous place, not every single location is home to vicious monsters that are trying to kill you. There are some where you can find respite from perils of Sanctuary, such as cities. If you need to find a safe place during your travels in Diablo 4, remember the following places.

What are the cities in Diablo 4?

1) Kyovashad

Kyovashad is a major hub (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Kyovashad is a major city in the Fractured Peaks region and it is likely the first major location that you will stumble onto when playing Diablo 4. There are several side quests and dungeons in its vicinity, and you can also find a blacksmith, an occultist, an alchemist, a healer, and other vendors there.

This large city also houses the Capstone Dungeon called the Cathedral of Light, which allows you to advance the difficulty of the game to World Tier 3. You will most likely get familiar with Kyovashad during your travels as you can end up coming back here a couple of times.

2) Nostrava

Clearing out Nostrava is mandatory before you can call it a safe place (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This is actually a small town that starts out as a stronghold filled with hostiles. Upon clearing out the Nostrava Stronghold, it becomes a more peaceful area with some friendly NPC's, including a blacksmith who will offer you their services for any of your smithing needs.

Nostrava also contains a dungeon that you can complete once you've conquered it. There is also a waypoint that allows you to fast travel between key places in Diablo 4.

3) Cerrigar

The city of Cerrigar (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Scosglen's main hub area is the city of Cerrigar. There is a vendor in this city for pretty much all of your needs, from a stable to a jeweler, to any other merchant that sells goods or services.

There are also a number of side quests that you can grab in Cerrigar. This city will definitely offer a refuge for the Wanderer as they journey across Scosglen, a region that seems like it lacks safe places to rest.

4) Ked Bardu

The City of Ked Bardu in Diablo 4's Sanctuary (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This city is located in the region of Dry Steppes. You will find all of the major services in Diablo 4 being sold here. There is also a waypoint for fast traveling that is conveniently located very close to the middle of the town, with most of the services and vendors surrounding it.

As usual, there are a few sidequests that can be found here for you to accomplish. There are also a few points of interest that are not too far from this central hub. So overall, this is one of the more conveniently located cities in Diablo 4.

5) The Onyx Watchtower

Clearing the Onyx Watchtower in Diablo 4 requires you to clear out the bandits that have taken residence within (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Onyx Watchtower is another location that starts out as a stronghold. Upon clearing it of the dangers that lurk within, it will get turned into a small city that houses some friendly and useful NPCs.

It also contains a waypoint and a dungeon for you to clear. Taking the time to conquer The Onyx Watchtower as soon as you enter the Dry Steppes region will make travelling across this region a little easier for you.

6) Gea Kul

The city of Gea Kul is in the Southwest region of Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Located in Khejistan, Gea Khul is a coastal town that has a waypoint for fast traveling. It is in the southwestern end of the Diablo 4 map, and has the usual alchemists, blacksmiths, plus weapon and armor vendors. There are plenty of services for you to avail of when visiting Gea Khul.

It's location means that is isn't necessarily a very convenient place to visit during your travels in Sanctuary, especially if you are yet to unlock the waypoint. If you do not want to keep traveling to and from Gea Khul, try to gather everything such as side quests in one visit.

7) Zarbinzet

Zarbinzet is located in Hawezar (Image via Blizzard)

Zarbinzet is the major hub in the region of Hawezar. Like all major hubs, this city contains every single vendor and service in Diablo 4 that you might require during your travels across Sanctuary.

This city is also conveniently situated close to two strongholds. The Crusader's Monument to the north and the Vyeresz to the east. Make sure to keep an eye out for the different side quests and other places of interest that are within Zarbinzet and it's vicinity.

8) Vyeresz

Vyeresz is one of the strongholds that turns into a town in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This stronghold is located by traveling east from Zarbinzet. As usual, it requires you to complete certain objectives before you can clear it and turn it from a hostile area filled with enemies to a safe place of respite that has a few services.

Upon clearing Vyeresz, you will gain access to a waypoint. There are also some basic services in the form of a blacksmith, a healer, and a weapon vendor. This is a very small area, but considering the fact that there are very few places of respite in this region, it is one that you will be thankful for.

9) Backwater

Backwater is an isolated city in the southeastern part of Hawezar (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This city is located in the southeastern most tip of Hawezar in Diablo 4. The entire southeastern region of Sanctuary is quite bare and lacks a place of rest. So Backwater is certainly a place that is much needed during your travels.

It has both a weapon and an armor vendor, along with a blacksmith and a healer. There is also a Purveyor of Curiosities. This may seem basic compared to all the bigger cities, but if you've been traveling the area around it for hours without getting any rest, you'll be glad to stumble onto Backwater.

These are the major cities and towns that you can find during your travels in Sanctuary as you play through Diablo 4.