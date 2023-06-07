How to complete the Crusaders' Monument Stronghold in Diablo 4

The world of Sanctuary in Diablo 4 is littered with challenges for the Wanderer to clear. One such challenge to undertake features strongholds. These areas are found in every region of the game and offer unique objectives and rewards once conquered. Out of these bastions, players must wade through the Crusaders' Monument Stronghold in the Hawezar Region.

Similar to the fourteen other strongholds in Diablo 4, the Crusaders' Monument is littered with mobs of enemies and a boss you must defeat to conquer it. However, you must complete a set of objectives before fighting the boss.

What are the objectives needed to clear the Crusaders' Stronghold in Diablo 4

The Crusaders' Monument is located in the Western part of the Hawezar Region in Diablo 4. Travel north from Zarbiznet, and you will find it eventually. Upon entering, you will be given the objective to search the monument. Make your way to the center of the stronghold, where you will find a large brazier and a Graverobber's Corpse surrounded by Shambling Corpses. After clearing the enemies, loot the nearby corpse of the graverobber.

You will find an Exhumed Crusader's Skull on the dead graverobber. Upon picking it up, the spirit of Sir Trystan will appear and attack you. Defeat him and then place the skull in the brazier. This will spawn a few undead enemies and provide you with your next set of objectives.

Your first objective is to "Find the stolen Crusaders' Skulls and Cleanse the Crusaders' Skulls in the Ritual Brazier." There are a total of three more skulls for you to find, with one in each corner of this stronghold. Each skull is surrounded by Shambling Corpses and will be on a Graverobbers Corpse. Picking up a skull will spawn more undead around you, so be ready to clear some of Diablo 4's infamous mobs.

You can pick up all three skulls before returning to the Ritual Brazier in the center of the map or cleanse them during each encounter. Cleansing a skull will cause one of the three bosses of this stronghold to appear around the Ritual Brazier. However, they will be inactive and cannot be targeted until all three skulls have been cleansed. The three bosses are Dame Maryam, Sir Thom, and Sir Morholt and are referred to in your objectives as the "Crusader Champions."

It is important to note that whenever you pick up a skull and cleanse one at the brazier, a large mob of undead enemies will appear. So unless you are ready to fight a massive group, clear each mob before moving on.

Once all three skulls have been cleansed, the bosses will activate in succession, starting with Sir Thom. The other two bosses will activate after some time has elapsed, starting with Dame Maryam, but you can slay Sir Thom before then. Both Sir Thom and Sir Morholt will be equipped with a spear and shield, while Dame Maryam will cause damage from afar with her projectiles.

Slay each boss, and you will receive your final objective: rekindle the Wanderer's Shrine. Its location will be indicated on your map.

Once the shrine has been rekindled, you will have successfully conquered another one of Diablo 4's strongholds.

Poll : 0 votes