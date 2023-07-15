All Diablo 4 waypoints and how to unlock them

MMO
By Amitesh Dhar
Modified Jul 15, 2023 03:35 IST
This is how all Diablo 4 waypoints look when activated (Image via Blizzard)
Navigating in Diablo 4 can be slightly complicated. Since the Sanctuary is so vast, it can be slightly tedious to go from one place to another on foot. Yes, there are mounts in this game, but the mission to unlock them cannot be accessed before Act IV. This is where the fast travel mechanic comes in and allows players to travel from one place to another with the press of a simple button.

However, there's a small caveat to this feature. To fast-travel to a particular city, you will have to unlock the waypoint to it first. Fortunately, that is something this article can help you with. Here are all the Diablo 4 waypoint locations and how you can unlock them.

All Diablo 4 waypoint locations

Sanctuary is divided into five main regions: Fractured Peaks, Dry Steppes, Kehjistan, Hawezar, and Scosglen. Each of these contains different villages and safe zones. Moreover, inside each of those zones, you are most likely to come across a waypoint.

It will be greyed out by default. So when you've explored an area and come across a waypoint marker, approach and interact with it. Three blue flames should sprout from its sides. This indicates that the Diablo 4 waypoint has now been activated. Once you've done that once, you won't have to do so again to use it.

Along with different villages and safe zones, waypoints can be found inside certain Strongholds. However, you will have to clear out these areas first before you can unlock them. With waypoints accessible, you can fast travel to the associated areas through this game's map itself.

Here are all the fast-travel points in the game:

Dry Steppes waypoints

All Dry Steppes waypoints (Image via Mapgenie.io)
You will find eight waypoints in the Dry Steppes region in Diablo 4. Interestingly, this is the only region where you have two of them locked behind a Stronghold. Not only that, you'll come across the Fields of Hatred in Dry Steppes, which is a PvP-exclusive zone in the game in this region.

Here are all the waypoints located in this area:

Waypoint How to unlock
Fate's RetreatClear fog of war and reach the village.
Ked BarduClear fog of war and reach the village.
The Onyx WatchtowerClear the Stronghold and light the Wanderer's Shrine to access the waypoint.
FarobuClear fog of war and reach the village.
Ruins of Qara YisuClear the Stronghold and light the Wanderer's Shrine to access the waypoint.
AlzuudaClear fog of war and reach the village.
JirandaiClear fog of war and reach the village.
Hidden OverlookComplete Act 3 to access this waypoint.

Fractured Peaks waypoints

All Fractured Peaks waypoints (Image via Mapgenie.io)
Fractured Peaks is the first area that you will have access to in Diablo 4's campaign, and Kyovashad is the first waypoint that you will come across in this region. Not only that, the latter is a very important city, at least in terms of the lore. All the waypoints in Fractured Peaks are listed below:

WaypointHow to unlock
YelesnaClear fog of war and reach the village
MargraveClear fog of war and reach the village
NeveskClear fog of war and reach the village
MenestadClear fog of war and reach the village
Bear Tribe RefugeClear fog of war and reach the village
KvoyashadUnlocked by default
NostravaClear out the Stronghold

Scosglen waypoints

All Scosglen waypoints (Image via Mapgenie.io)
This is the only region apart from Dry Steppes to feature two waypoints inside two Strongholds. If you're following just this title's storyline, you will visit Scosglen for the first time when you're tasked with meeting Duncan. In fact, Firebreak Manor is where this entity lives in Diablo 4. Here are all the waypoints in Scosglen:

WaypointHow to unlock
Tur DulraComplete the Stronghold and light the Wanderer's Shrine to unlock the waypoint.
CorbachComplete the Stronghold and light the Wanderer's Shrine to unlock the waypoint.
Firebreak ManorClear fog of war and reach the village.
CerrigarClear fog of war and reach the village.
MarrowenClear fog of war and reach the village.
Under the Fat GooseReach the inn.
TirmairClear fog of war and reach the village.
BraestaigClear fog of war and reach the village.

Hawezar waypoints

All Hawezar waypoints (Image via Mapgenie.io)
Hawezar is a grassy area in the Sanctuary. Interestingly enough, it is in this region that you will come across the Tree of Whispers. You will be able to access the tree and its missions once you've killed Elias in this title's campaign. That said, having a waypoint to it is very convenient, especially when you're farming for gear. Here is every fast-travel point Hazewar:

WaypointHow to unlock
WejinhaniClear fog of war and reach the village.
BackwaterClear fog of war and reach the village.
ZarbinzetClear fog of war and reach the village.
VyereszComplete the Stronghold and light the Wanderer's Shrine to unlock the waypoint.
Ruins of Rakhat Keep: Inner CourtUnlocked during Act IV of the campaign.
Tree of WhispersUnlocked after completing Act IV of the campaign.

Kehjistan waypoints

All Kehjistan waypoints (Image via Mapgenie.io)
If you're following Diablo 4's campaign, then this is the last region that you will visit. It's more of an arid area, with sand all around. You will come across scorpions and snakes in the nearby deserts. Kehjistan is the second region to feature the Fields of Hatred in Diablo 4. Here are all its waypoints:

Waypoint How to unlock
Iron Wolves EncampmentClear fog of war and reach the village.
Gea KulClear fog of war and reach the village.
DensharClear fog of war and reach the village.
TarsarakClear fog of war and reach the village.
Altar of RuinComplete the Stronghold and light the Wanderer's Shrine to unlock the waypoint.
Imperial LibraryUnlocked during Act V of the campaign.

This concludes the list of all Diablo 4 waypoints. Unlocking all of them is a good idea because it will cut your navigation time in half. Not only that, mounts aren't in a very good place in the game right now. So being able to teleport from one point to another is a lifesaver.

