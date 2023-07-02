All Diablo 4 classes for PvP, ranked

Blizzard has enabled its players to experiment with their classes as much as they want with the various experimentation opportunities in Diablo 4. However, it is natural that some classes will be more suited to a specific combat style than others. Hence, even for PvP in the game, the five classes in the action RPG can be ranked based on their key stats and differences.

PvP is one of the most prerogatives in Diablo 4, and the Fields of Hatred are frequently accessed. As most players are already done with the campaign and waiting for Season 1, PvP is arguably the best way to compete in the game. Hence, here is a ranked list of all the classes in the game if you want to begin your PvP journey in the action RPG.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal opinions on the matter. You can easily make all these classes extremely powerful and win PvP if you have a great build and know how to use it. It is just a generalized list keeping in mind their latent abilities.

Ranking all five classes in Diablo 4 based on their PvP capabilities

5) Druid

Although Druid is one of the strongest classes for PvE, it is not a very reliable choice in PvP. Of course, if you can make your Druid overpowered and handle it very well, it will easily demolish enemies, just like any other class. However, speaking on a more generalized aspect, Druids have very poor mobility, and the combat relies on Werebear or Werewolf-style melee combos.

Hence, if you are faced with a class with powerful ranged options and AoE attacks (which most of them do), it will be difficult for your Druid to compete against them on the fairground in Diablo 4 PvP.

4) Barbarian

Barbarian is just like the Druid, very tanky but lacks in the diversity of attacks. Yet again, these views are not specifically mentioned to attack any Barbarian user who might think they can demolish anybody in PvP with their overpowered build.

This is more of a generalized opinion that Barbarians are heavily reliant on their melee combat using their four different weapons, and sometimes maybe Leap or Kick attacks to complete them. Moreover, their maneuverability is quite subpar compared to the other fast-moving classes in Diablo 4.

3) Rogue

The Rogue is a decent choice for PvP due to their damage-over-time skills that are very useful on the PvP battlefield. Moreover, they have various traps and fast-paced attacks that might help you to stun-lock enemies and incur some damage to them.

However, one of the biggest negatives of Rogues in Diablo 4 is that they have the least amount of damage among all classes in the game; hence, you will have to be heavily reliant on your speed and accuracy to win fights, especially against tanky classes like the Barbarian or the Druid.

2) Necromancer

This is ideally one of the best classes to play with in Diablo 4 for both PvE and PvP. As PvP is all about crowd control and hefty damage, a great Necromancer build can demolish enemies within seconds. Moreover, they can summon their minions, including the tanky Golems, to wreak havoc in the Fields of Hatred in the action RPG.

However, the only con of this class is their extremely sloppy and subpar movement, as they have the worst mobility among all classes in the game. Hence, they have to rely on crowd control more than other classes in the action RPG.

1) Sorcerer

Arguably the most versatile class in Diablo 4, the Sorcerer can cause some absurd amounts of damage with their long-ranged skills. Amidst that, it has one of the most broken mobility abilities in the game— the Teleport skill. Hence, a Sorcerer will be a great build, especially a Fire or an Ice Sorcerer that can easily delete enemies from the battlefield.

However, it has pretty low health compared to all other classes in the title and can be labeled as a glass canon. Hence, its defenses are subpar, as it can be quickly killed if hit directly by high-damage attacks.

