With the number of experimentation opportunities in Diablo 4, players have a lot of freedom in deciding how they want to build their character. However, if you are a Rogue in Sanctuary on your quest to defeat Lilith, you must implement certain Legendary Aspects in your build to make yourself strong. Without these Aspects, you'll be missing out on some significant buffs, and you'll likely have difficulty dealing with the end-game content.

The Rogue is a bit complicated and might be overwhelming to play with all its status effects and skills. However, Legendary Aspects are one of the best ways to capitalize on those skills and make the best version of your character. Here are the five best Legendary Aspects for Rogues in Diablo 4.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal views.

Exploring the top 5 Legendary Aspects for Rogues in Diablo 4

As mentioned earlier, Legendary Aspects are a must for any Rogue build in Diablo 4 as the class mostly focuses on applying status effects and using a variety of weapons during combat.

1) Aspect of Expectant

This is one of the best offensive Legendary Aspects for Rogues in the action RPG as it exponentially increases the damage of your Core Skills. The best feature of this Aspect is the dependence on the Basic Skill, which has always been important for the Core Skills to begin with.

Hence, you will keep using your basic skills in the same way. However, once you have equipped the Aspect of Expectant, attacking enemies with a Basic skill increases the damage of your next Core skill cast by 5-30%.

2) Bladedancer's Aspect

Again, this is one of the best offensive Legendary Aspects for Rogues in Diablo 4 as it is related to one of the character's strongest Core Skills. These Twisting Blades will revolve around you after returning, increasing the return damage per hit.

With the Bladedancer's Aspect, the Twisting Blades revolve briefly after they return to you, dealing 10-15% of Twisting Blades' return damage per hit. Depending on the return distance, the orbit damage increases up to 20-30% of the return damage.

3) Ravager's Aspect

The Ravager's Aspect is among the few Legendary Aspects that are great for both offense and defense. You will be granted an extra Shadow Step charge and additional damage upon securing a kill.

Moreover, your Shadow Step charges will replenish with every kill. This pairs really well with the Aspect of Synergy, as it increases the damage Shadow Step deals even more.

4) Aspect of Siphoned Victuals

As a Rogue, you will be constantly attacking and defending yourself when battling enemy mobs. However, you must also have a good amount of healing available during fights and encounters with Elites and bosses.

The Aspect of Siphoned Victuals is a great addition to your arsenal as the Lucky Hit bonus will grant you a 10% chance of receiving a healing potion drop if you damage a Vulnerable enemy in Diablo 4.

5) Ravenous Aspect

This is a great Legendary Aspect if you are looking to keep your Energy levels topped up regularly so that you can use a multitude of skills during combat. Ravenous Aspect will significantly increase the Rogue's Energy Regeneration Rate once they kill a Vulnerable target.

A lot of Rogue builds are focused on making enemies Vulnerable, so this can be an ideal Legendary Aspect for you if you are employing one of these builds.

