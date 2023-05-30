Diablo 4 Codex of Power - All Rogue Legendary Aspects

Diablo 4’s Rogue is all about stealth, precision, and constant movement. The Codex of Power amplifies all these for this high-speed, high-damage class. While anyone can pick up and play it, it takes a keen eye to really master it. Thankfully, these Legendary Aspects offer quite a few ways to gain extra damage, whether via Stun Grenades or Shadow Clones. However, these abilities can often be hard to find.

If you aren’t sure where the Rogue Legendary Aspects show up in Diablo 4, we’ve got you covered. With the below list, you’ll be able to quickly and easily complete your Codex of Power.

All Legendary Aspects for Rogue’s Codex of Power in Diablo 4

Rogues in Diablo 4 are quite squishy, so they need to constantly be on the move. While they can mix it up in melee and ranged, they are so much more satisfying when you have plenty of room to work with. Constantly darting and dashing, this class’ Legendary Aspects will no doubt offer something for all builds.

Rogues are more than capable of dealing plenty of AOE damage and clearing out groups of foes. You can build upon that with several of the Codex of Power entries for this Diablo 4 class; that means tons of extra arrows, Shadow Clones, and, of course, Stun Grenades.

Rogue affixes in DIablo 4

Aspect of the Protector (Lost Archives, Fractured Peaks): Damaging an Elite grants you a barrier, absorbing up to 330 damage for 10s. Only triggers once every 30 seconds.

You gain 0.25% increased Armor for 4s when you deal any form of damage, stacking up to 25%. Aspect of Might (Dark Ravine, Dry Steppes): Basic Skills grant 20% Damage Reduction for 2s.

Basic Skills grant 20% Damage Reduction for 2s. Aspect of Arrow Storms (Howling Warren, Scosglen): Lucky Hit: Your Ranged Skills have up to a 10% chance to create an arrow storm at the target's present location, dealing 43 Physical damage over 3s. You can have up to 5 active arrow storms.

Attacking enemies with a Basic Skill increases the damage of your next Core Skill for 5%, up to 30%. Aspect of Siphoned Victuals (Lviathan’s Maw, Hawezar): Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy with a Core Skill has up to a 10% chance to drop a Healing Potion

Restore 1 of your Primary Resource when you Crowd Control an enemy. Aspect of Encircling Blades (Hallowed Ossuary - Fractured Peaks): Flurry damages enemies in a circle around you and deals 8% increased damage.

Flurry damages enemies in a circle around you and deals 8% increased damage. Aspect of Unstable Imbuements (Whispering Vault, Dry Steppes): When casting an Imbuement Skill you trigger an Imbued explosion around yourself, applying the Imbuement effects and dealing 11 damage of the same type.

When casting an Imbuement Skill you trigger an Imbued explosion around yourself, applying the Imbuement effects and dealing 11 damage of the same type. Cheat’s Aspect (Luban’s Rest, Scosglen): You take 15% less damage from Crowd Controlled enemies. Whenever a Crowd Controlled enemy deals direct damage to you, gain +15% Movement Speed for 2s.

You take 15% less damage from Crowd Controlled enemies. Whenever a Crowd Controlled enemy deals direct damage to you, gain +15% Movement Speed for 2s. Ghostwalker Aspect (Broken Bulwark, Scosglen): While Unstoppable and for 4s after, you gain 10% increased Movement Speed and can move freely through enemies.

While Unstoppable and for 4s after, you gain 10% increased Movement Speed and can move freely through enemies. Aspect of Uncanny Treachery (Demon’s Wake, Scosglen): Dealing direct damage to a Dazed Enemy with an Agility Skill grants Stealth for 4s. Breaking Stealth with an attack grants you 15% Control Impaired Duration Reduction for 4s.

Wind Striker Aspect (Shivta Ruins, Kejistan): Critical Strikes grant 8% Movement Speed for 1s, up to 6s.

Critical Strikes grant 8% Movement Speed for 1s, up to 6s. Aspect of Corruption (Renegade’s Retreat, Kehjistan): Your Imbuements Skill effects have 20% increased potency against Vulnerable enemies.

Your Imbuements Skill effects have 20% increased potency against Vulnerable enemies. Aspect of Inner Calm (Raethwind Wilds, Scosglen): Deal 5% increased damage for each second you stand still, up to 30%.

Deal 5% increased damage for each second you stand still, up to 30%. Aspect of Branching Volleys (Shadowed Plunge, Hawezar): Barrage's arrows have a 15% chance to split into 2 arrows whenever they ricochet.

Barrage's arrows have a 15% chance to split into 2 arrows whenever they ricochet. Vengeful Aspect (Inferno, Kehjistan): Lucky Hit: Making an enemy Vulnerable has up to a 30% chance to grant a 3% increased Critical Strike Chance for 3s, up to 9%.

Lucky Hit: Making an enemy Vulnerable has up to a 30% chance to grant a 3% increased Critical Strike Chance for 3s, up to 9%. Blast-Trapper's Aspect (Kor Valar Ramparts, Fractured Peaks): Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to enemies affected by your Trap Skills has up to a 30% chance to make them Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to enemies affected by your Trap Skills has up to a 30% chance to make them Vulnerable for 3 seconds. Trickshot Aspect (Bastion of Faith, Hawezar): Whenever Penetrating Shot damages an enemy, 2 additional arrows split off to either side. These side arrows deal 10% of Penetrating Shot’s Base damage and do not split.

Eluding Aspect (Caldera Gate, Fractured Peaks): Becoming injured while Crowd Controlled grants you Unstoppable for 4s. Has a 40s cooldown.

Becoming injured while Crowd Controlled grants you Unstoppable for 4s. Has a 40s cooldown. Aspect of Volatile Shadows (Ancient’s Lament, Dry Steppes): When a Dark Shroud shadow would be removed you trigger an explosion, dealing 4 Shadow damage around you.

When a Dark Shroud shadow would be removed you trigger an explosion, dealing 4 Shadow damage around you. Ravenous Aspect (Shifting City, Dry Steppes): Killing a Vulnerable enemy grants you 50% increased Energy Regeneration for 4 seconds.

Killing a Vulnerable enemy grants you 50% increased Energy Regeneration for 4 seconds. Rapid Aspect (Buried Halls, Dry Steppes): Basic Skills gain 15% Attack Speed.

Basic Skills gain 15% Attack Speed. Needleflare Aspect (Campaign, Kehjistan): Thorns damage has a 20% chance to deal damage to all enemies around you.

Thorns damage has a 20% chance to deal damage to all enemies around you. Trickster's Aspect (Guulrahn Canals, Dry Steppes): Caltrops also throw a cluster of Stun Grenades that explode and deal 8 total Physical damage and Stunning enemies for 0.50s.

Caltrops also throw a cluster of Stun Grenades that explode and deal 8 total Physical damage and Stunning enemies for 0.50s. Opportunist's Aspect (Prison of Caldeum, Kehjistan): When you break Concealment, you drop a cluster of Stun Grenades around your location which explode, dealing 29 total Physical damage and Stunning enemies for 0.50s

When you break Concealment, you drop a cluster of Stun Grenades around your location which explode, dealing 29 total Physical damage and Stunning enemies for 0.50s Bladedancer’s Aspect (Jalal’s Vigil, Scosglen): Twisting Blades orbit for a short time after they return to you, dealing 10% of Twisting Blades’ return damage per hit. Based on the distance the blades returned, the orbit damage increases up to 20% of the return damage.

Aspect of Shared Misery (Oblivion, Hawezar): Lucky Hit: When you hit a Crowd Controlled enemy, there is up to a 30% chance for that Crowd Control effect to target another unaffected enemy.

Lucky Hit: When you hit a Crowd Controlled enemy, there is up to a 30% chance for that Crowd Control effect to target another unaffected enemy. Edgemaster’s Aspect (Oldstones, Scosglen): Skills deal up to 10% increased damage based on your available Primary Resource when cast, giving the maximum benefit when you have full Primary Resource.

Skills deal up to 10% increased damage based on your available Primary Resource when cast, giving the maximum benefit when you have full Primary Resource. Energizing Aspect (Sanguine Chapel - Fractured Peaks): Damaging an Elite enemy with a Basic Skill generates 5 Energy.

Damaging an Elite enemy with a Basic Skill generates 5 Energy. Aspect of Explosive Verve (Derelict Lodge - Fractured Peaks): Your Grenades Skills count as Trap Skills. Whenever you ready a Trap or drop Grenades, you gain a 10% increased Movement Speed for 3ss.

Your Grenades Skills count as Trap Skills. Whenever you ready a Trap or drop Grenades, you gain a 10% increased Movement Speed for 3ss. Shadowslicer Aspect (Twisted Hollow, Scosglen): When you cast Dash, a Shadow Clone is spawned at your location that also casts Dash, dealing 25% of the base damage.

In my estimation, the most powerful and most useful Rogue Legendary Aspect has to be Aspect of Encircling Blades. You can pick it up fairly early on in Diablo 4, and it increases the damage of Flurry, making it dole out damage around you. As such, it’s an incredibly useful way to safely deal with enemies.

I’m also a fan of the “extra arrows” or “extra Stun grenade” abilities in Diablo 4. Aspect of Arrow Storm, Trickshot Aspect, and Branching Volleys are incredibly potent. I’m also a big fan of Opportunist’s Aspect, which drops Stun Grenades when you leave Concealment and is one of several extra ways to drop grenades in Diablo 4.

There are so many fantastic Codex of Power entries for the Rogue class in Diablo 4. It’s a fun and satisfying pick, and while it might not be the most powerful, or the easiest for a beginner, it’s a wild, enjoyable ranged option.

