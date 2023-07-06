Blizzard needs to buff mounts in Diablo 4 Season 1

Diablo 4 is the first title in the entire series to feature mounts. While they serve no additional purpose in the game, it's nice to have a horse to ride while exploring the lands of the Sanctuary. It's a good way for Blizzard Entertainment to earn some additional money because everyone loves to have a decked-out horse. However, this feature is something that desperately needs a buff.

Truth be told, it's not too difficult to travel between two points in Diablo 4. Players can just teleport from one waypoint to another. While exploration on foot is time-consuming, it sometimes does feel more convenient than riding on horseback. Furthermore, the entire mount system in the game has so many issues that it feels rather pointless at this time.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Does the mount system need an overhaul in Diablo 4?

When I say the mount system, I'm talking about the way mounts behave. They do come with three very basic skills, which in my opinion, is fine. They also have some really amazing cosmetic choices. However, the way the overall mechanic is designed needs a few changes.

First of all, mounts shouldn't have a cooldown in Diablo 4. Since they're not particularly involved in combat or have skills that can influence any combat sequence, having a cooldown does not make sense whatsoever.

Secondly, their movement mechanics are a bit weird. Those playing the game with a mouse and a keyboard have reported that the horses run faster if the mouse pointer is placed at the farthest end of the screen. This, however, does not hold true for those playing with a controller. Although it is definitely quicker than moving on foot, the horses' speed feels mediocre at best.

Thirdly, mounts should have the ability to at least jump over barricades. For the most part, these barricades have no more than two enemies guarding them. If these mounts could jump, the confrontation with these two enemies could be completely avoided.

The horse, however, can jump across certain gaps in Diablo 4. No one can accurately say which one it can jump across. There isn't any visual indicator for the same.

It's understandable that a horse can't go across a steep cliff drop, but it can definitely cross a broken bridge in a single jump. If a Barbarian or a Druid, two of the bulkiest classes in the game, can do so, it's unclear why a horse can't.

To make matters worse, you'll unlock horses at the start of Act IV in Diablo 4, which is fairly late. To lock mounts so far in the campaign and then make them perform this way doesn't feel great. It just goes on to show that the developer should have stuck to the idea of not having any mounts to begin with.

However, now that this feature has been added, Blizzard should really take into account the issues with the entire system and do something about it in the forthcoming seasons.

Poll : 0 votes