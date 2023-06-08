How to increase Mount Speed in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 offers a vast open-world environment where players can fully engage with the elements found within each area. The game's attributes allow players to tailor their experience to their preferences. They have the freedom to customize their characters, manage their skills, equip powerful weapons and gear, and enjoy other immersive features.

With its expansive setting, the game encourages players to explore, travel, and discover various treasures and valuable elements. In essence, players can strategize their gameplay by experimenting and utilizing several features available in the game. The gaming community has taken advantage of Diablo 4's features, with some players discovering methods to enhance their Mount speed.

Diablo 4 introduces Mounts, enabling players to traverse different regions easily. They even have the opportunity to personalize their Mounts by unlocking special cosmetics. To acquire these Mounts, players must first complete the Donan's Favor Quest.

Donan will be encountered in Act 4, and upon successfully finishing the Quest, players will gain the ability to use the Mount. This feature significantly aids players in saving time that would otherwise be spent traveling on foot to reach their desired destinations.

Here's the trick which will help you to increase the speed of your Mount in Diablo 4

When a new game, particularly an open-world one, is released, the gaming community becomes active in searching for unique tips and tricks that help in enhancing the gameplay experience. This phenomenon was observed in the case of Diablo 4 as well.

An individual named FloridaMan156 shared a discovery on Reddit, suggesting that keeping the cursor away from the Mount provides a notable enhancement to the speed of the Mount’s Spurs. In Diablo 4, the Spur refers to an ability that boosts your mounts, enabling them to move faster within the game.

If your cursor is close to your Mount, then it will stop moving (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

For example, if you're riding on a Mount and you want to quickly move in the right or left direction. To achieve this, simply move your cursor away from your Mount and keep the cursor towards the right or left side of your screen. By doing so, your Mount will accelerate and move rapidly in that direction.

Keep your cursor toward the direction you want to go (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In essence, to enhance the Mount’s movement and if you want to go in any desired direction, maintain some distance between your Mount and cursor, and position your cursor in the intended direction.

It's crucial to remember that if you keep your cursor too close to your Mount, it will slow down its movements or stop moving altogether.

Several YouTubers showcased the speed momentum technique, illustrating how removing the cursor from the camera enhances the momentum of the Mount. Certain Redditors criticized this as being laggy, while others mocked it.

