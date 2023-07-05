How to get the Traveling Merchant's Tack in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has a great armor collection for mounts, and Traveling Merchant's Tack is one of them. This mount armor requires a character Level 35 to equip and features a rugged design with its worn-out saddle and reins. As the name suggests, it’s the kind that people would expect from a traveling merchant. This is a perfect option for adventurers who want to deviate from the usual grand and intricate armor style the game offers.

Depending on the armor, there are numerous ways to obtain mount cosmetics in the game. Monster drops, challenges, season passes, and PvP battles are some ways to acquire these prized possessions. For those who wish to acquire Traveling Merchant's Tack, below are several ways to obtain the cosmetic.

Diablo 4 guide: How to obtain Traveling Merchant’s Tack

Traveling Merchant’s Tack equipped (Image via Blizzard)

Armor mounts drop from specific regions. While Traveling Merchant’s Tack should be available in all regions, players have reported acquiring the cosmetic more often in Hawezar and Kehjistan. Players can obtain it as an item drop in random mobs or as a reward in Resplendent Chests.

These chests emit a yellow glow and are slightly larger than Regular Chests. Since they contain more valuable rewards, it is possible to encounter mount armor in these chests.

Resplendent Chests spawn randomly across the map every 10 to 15 minutes, although they are guaranteed to occur in some dungeons.

Those who are unable to score the mount cosmetic through the ways mentioned can increase their chances of obtaining it by participating in the Gathering Legion event.

In this timed event, Spawns of Hell and their Overlord can be defeated by groups of players to obtain powerful gears and significant rewards.

Obtain Traveling Merchant’s Tack through Gathering Legion

Gathering Legion events randomly spawn on the map every 30 minutes. To determine the next spawn, a red circular icon will appear on the map. Before heading out, players need to keep an eye on the spawn location since the mount armor can drop more frequently in the aforementioned regions.

Dilapidated Aqueducts, Norgoi Vigil, and Crusader's Monument are some of the common Gathering Event spawn locations in the regions of Hawezar and Kehjistan.

In the event, players need to defeat the demon waves before the timer runs out. A mini-boss called Harbinger will spawn, which also needs to be taken down quickly. Afterward, another wave of demons and mini-bosses must be eliminated before tackling the Overlord. Once the Overlord is defeated, several rewards can be obtained.

It is important to note that the rewards in this event are instanced, so players will receive their own without having to compete over them. As mentioned, Gathering Legion occurs frequently, so players can repeatedly participate until they obtain the cosmetic.

Once obtained, players can unlock and equip the Traveling Merchant’s Tack mount armor by visiting the Stable Master in Kyovashad. All available mount cosmetics are displayed, and players can freely swap among these items, including the mount armor.

While mount armors do not offer any extra stats or gameplay bonuses, the thrill of customizing one's mount in Diablo 4 is an experience not to be missed. However, players must first unlock the mounts feature to be able to customize their trusted horses in-game. This feature can be accessed in Act IV through Donan’s Favor quest.

Poll : 0 votes